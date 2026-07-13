Connecticut Sun's Solar Sisters Series Inspires Girls Through Sports, Sustainability and STEM

Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - This year, the Connecticut Sun began a new community program, built off piloted events from 2025, to focus on teaching young girls in grades 3-5 about sustainability and sports, inspired by the Sun's tenure as the only WNBA team in the Green Sports Alliance.

The program, called "Solar Sisters," connected with girls at the Interdistrict Discovery Magnet School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to host two events.

The first event was an Earth Day Celebration, hosted at the SHU Discovery Science Center, and encouraged girls to be confident and take on careers within the STEM and sustainability space. The 73 students in attendance listened to a welcome panel that featured women who lead in the STEM and sustainability space, Earth Day projects, a planetarium show and exhibits, as well as swag bags and giveaways to remember the occasion.

The Interdistrict Discovery Magnet School is just across the way from the SHU Discovery Science Center, and students are unable to access the 'premium' features of the museum, like demonstrations or the planetarium, without cost. The Connecticut Sun Foundation was able to raise $2,000 to bring the 73 students into areas of the museum they may not otherwise get to experience.

90 percent of the students who are involved in Solar Sisters are athletes. The program exists to encourage and show representation that girls, especially girls of color, can be leaders in the sports sustainability and STEM space.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2026

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