Dream Beats Sparks Behind Reese's Double-Double

Published on July 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Angel Reese returned, and the Atlanta Dream rolled over the Los Angeles Sparks 101-92 on Monday at Gateway Center Arena.

Reese, who missed Saturday's loss to Portland because of an ankle injury, led Atlanta with 23 points, including a pivotal 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and 13 rebounds. It was her 16th game this season with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds, and the 65th time in her career she finished with a double-double.

"Angel made some big buckets for us down the stretch," teammate Allisha Gray said. "That was a big 3 for us. I feel like the energy from Angel really got us pumped up, and we were able to finish the game."

All five Dream (14-10) starters scored at least 10 points to help the team pick up its second win in three games.

"It's time to lock in and string wins together," said Gray, who had 20 points.

Jordan Canada had 16 points with nine assists, Rhyne Howard scored 11 and Naz Hillmon 10.

The Dream's bench also contributed with 21 points, led by Isobel Borlase's 11.

Statistically, Atlanta's defense didn't play well, but its ball-screen defense, an issue during its recent losing streak, looked better but needs to be more physical, Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said. Los Angeles hit 52.2% of its shots. Gray said they did a better job getting over the screen and defending the player with the ball than they had been.

The Dream built a 59-48 halftime lead by getting 38 points from inside the free-throw line. Borlase subbed in to score 10 points in the half. Atlanta's reserves pitched in a total of 17 points. The Dream hit 55.58% of its shots.

Atlanta used a 5-0 run to push its lead to 79-67 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. The quarter ended with the Dream leading 83-75. The difference was Reese, who helped Atlanta build a 12-point advantage in points in the paint, including a six-point advantage in second-chance points.

The Dream's lead was cut to 83-81 with 7:08 remaining.

Los Angeles' Rae Burrell hit a layup to tie the game at 83 with 6:27 remaining. The Dream was 0-for-6, including 0-for-3 on 3-pointers, to that point in the quarter.

"Just about everything that could go wrong did," Smesko said.

Reese hit two free throws to restore the Dream's lead, 85-83, and break its scoreless streak with 6:06 remaining.

Gray tied the game at 87 with a short jumper with 4:07 remaining.

Reese hit a corner 3 - just her third in her 22nd attempt this season - to pump up the crowd and give the Dream a 90-87 lead.

Gray said that Reese practices that shot every day.

"I'm not surprised she hit that 3," Gray said.

Reese followed with two free throws to give her team a 92-87 lead with 2:42 remaining.

"Angel made big emotional plays that gave us the energy to close it out," Smesko said.

A Canada steal and tough layup increased the Dream's lead to 94-87 with 1:56 remaining.

A Howard 3-pointer gave the Dream a 99-90 lead with 35.9 seconds remaining to seal the victory. "We made big plays down the stretch, which was good because before that it was a little shaky," Smesko said. "It feels a lot better when the last couple of minutes go your way."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2026

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