Hillmon Leads Dream to a Picture-Perfect Win against Toronto

Published on July 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Atlanta Dream made plays on both sides of the ball to earn a complete team win over the Toronto Tempo, 111-92.

Atlanta's starters shared the spotlight in Friday's win, all scoring in double figures to produce the team's second-highest point total of the season in front of a sold-out crowd at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Naz Hillmon scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Dream, and was perfect from the field, from the free-throw line and from behind the three-point arc. Jordin Canada and Angel Reese both recorded double-doubles.

Canada finished with her sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 assists without committing a turnover, while Reese scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, her 17th double-double of the season. Rhyne Howard added 10 points and five assists, while Allisha Gray finished with 16 points.

"We have great guards who help find the open person or the hot hand, and we have great bigs as well, whether they're finding their moves or kicking out," said Hillmon. "When we're doing what we're supposed to, moving the ball, getting up and down the floor we're one of the best teams."

Brionna Jones made her season debut off the bench, and the four-time WNBA All-Star scored six points, grabbed six rebounds and added four assists in 15 minutes. The forward had been sidelined with a right knee injury to begin the season.

"It's so exciting to have Bri back," Reese said. "Seeing her on the sideline, playing against her all last year in my rookie year, and finally being able to play with her felt really good. She brings a big presence inside, but also outside she continues to thrive. She's a great leader for us, and we're just really happy to have Bri back."

Jones' presence was felt in the paint as Atlanta erupted for 60 points in the paint. The Dream played cleanly and efficiently, forcing 20 turnovers that led to 29 points while committing just 10 turnovers. Atlanta's defense added 11 steals to cap a productive evening on both ends of the floor.

"When you have all the starters that set the tone early ... we just continue to bounce off each other's energy," said Reese. "I think you set the tone when you play defense."

A tightly contested first half gave way to a dominant second half by the Dream. Atlanta shot 69.7% from the field over the final 20 minutes, including a fourth quarter in which it went 10-for-14 from the field while Isobel Borlase scored 10 points off the bench.

Atlanta added to its lead to open the third quarter as back-to-back baskets by Howard forced the Tempo to call an early timeout. The guard converted an and-one opportunity in the closing seconds of the quarter to finish the period with eight points. The Dream shot 13-for-19 from the field while holding Toronto to seven made field goals, extending its lead to 11 points.

After a slow start to the second quarter, Gray knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 8-0 Dream run. After trailing by as many as seven points in the period, Atlanta battled back to take a one-point lead into halftime.

Hillmon provided the spark for Atlanta in the opening quarter, leading the team with seven points. Her first points came at the free throw line, where the Dream made eight of its first nine attempts.

Atlanta returns to action Sunday when it hosts the Chicago Sky at Gateway Center Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2026

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