Angel Reese Injury Update (7/19)

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Chicago Sky after sustaining a left leg injury in the third quarter.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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