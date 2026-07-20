Sky Fall in Final Seconds to Dream on the Road, 93-91

Published on July 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the Atlanta Dream 93-91 on Sunday, July 19 in Gateway Center Arena. The Sky is now 9-17 on the season, 1-8 against the Eastern Conference, 4-10 on the road and 37-32 against the Dream all time.

The Sky fell in the final moments on a Jordin Canada buzzer beater after rookie guard Sydney Taylor hit a touch three with 6.2 seconds left to tie the game at 91 apiece. This is the Sky's 10th single-digit loss this season.

Veteran Azurá Stevens fueled Chicago's offense with 20 points and nine rebounds on a 66.7% clip from the field while shooting 50% from beyond the arc. Tonight's game marks the third time this season Stevens notched 20 or more points.

Taylor recorded yet another impressive game in her All-Rookie march with 18 points, three rebounds and two assists. In addition to her clutch three in the fourth quarter, she knocked down a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to end the first half. Taylor's 18-point performance was the sixth game in a row the guard scored over 15 points for the Sky.

Continuing the offensive effort was Elizabeth Williams who notched a season-high 12 points and a block in her 16 minutes played. Five-time All-Star Courtney Vandersloot executed efficiently with 11 points and six assists in 21 minutes while shooting 57.1% from the field and 100% from the line.

Center Kamilla Cardoso had another efficient game, posting 15 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block. Guard Natasha Cloud notched seven points, four assists and a steal.

The Dream saw four players in double figures in tonight's matchup. Allisha Gray led Atlanta in scoring with 29 points, six rebounds and three assists. Rookie big Madina Okot recorded 14 points and four rebounds in 11 minutes of action. Rhyne Howard scored 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jordin Canada finished the night with 10 points, nine assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Other highlights include:

Jacy Sheldon reached 200 career assists

The Sky overcame a deficit of 22 points to get back into tonight's game

NEXT UP: The Sky play their final game before the 2026 All-Star break on the road against the New York Liberty on Wednesday, July 22. This is the second game this season between the two teams. Chicago is looking to level the series after falling in a close 96-95 contest earlier this season. The Sky trail the all-time season series, 36-39.

Despite falling in the final seconds, the game on June 17 saw 15 lead changes and 11 ties with five Sky players scoring in double digits. Tyler Marsh's squad collectively shot 49.3% from the field, 52.2% from deep and 86.7% from the line.

Sydney Taylor scored a game-high 24 points, three steals and a block in her first career start for the Sky. Fellow rookie Gabriela Jaquez had a career-high 22 points while going 7 for 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from three.

Seven-time All-Star Breanna Stewart leads New York in scoring (20.6), steals (1.3) and blocks (1.3). Jonquel Jones is the Liberty's second-leading scorer, averaging 14.9 points while shooting 49.6% from the field. She leads the team with 9.2 rebounds per game and averages 2.5 assists. Sabrina Ionescu leads the Liberty with 4.2 assists and adds 13.2 points per contest. The Liberty have dropped four games in a row, but play tomorrow, July 20 against Dallas before they take on the Sky.

The game between Chicago and New York tips off at 6 p.m. CT in Barclays Center on Wednesday, July 22 and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Dream went on 21-9 run from 8:42 to 2:33 in the first quarter

Atlanta outscored Chicago 31-15 in the first quarter

Atlanta went on a 16-6 run from 1:58 to 6:58 in the second quarter

The Sky were down 47-25 with 3:18 remaining in the second quarter

The Sky went on a 8-0 run from 3:00 to 0:00 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 14-6 run from 7:59 to 4:31 in the third quarter

The Sky outscored the Dream 27-13 in the third quarter

Chicago went on a 19-8 run from 2:43 in the third quarter to 7:07 in the fourth quarter

The Dream went on a 13-4 run from 7:07 to 3:43 in the fourth quarter

In total, The Sky outscored the Dream 57-44 in the second half

KEY STATS:

The Sky outscored the Dream in the paint, 58-46

Atlanta's bench outscored Chicago's 30-20

The Dream recorded 17 second chance points to the Sky's 11

Both teams combined for 24 points off turnovers

The Sky recorded nine steals to the Dream's five

The Dream out-rebounded the Sky 39-27

Atlanta led by as many as 22 points

There were eight lead changes and seven ties

The Dream tallied four blocks in the first quarter

Atlanta scored 31 points in the first quarter

The Dream shot 100% (9 of 9) from the line in the first half

Chicago logged five steals in the first half

Chicago held Atlanta to only 13 points in the third quarter

The Sky shot 66.7% from the field and from three while holding the Dream to 21.1% and 22.2% respectively in the third quarter

Both teams combined for 61 points in the fourth quarter

CHICAGO NOTES:

Natasha Cloud accounted for five of Chicago's 15 points in the first quarter (two points, three points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for seven of the Sky's 19 points in the second quarter

Azurá Stevens accounted for six of Chicago's 19 points in the second quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Stevens accounted for nine of the Sky's 27 points in the third quarter

Courtney Vandersloot accounted for 14 of Chicago's 30 points in the fourth quarter (eight points, six points created from assists)

ATLANTA NOTES:

Allisha Gray accounted for nine of the Dream's 31 points in the first quarter

Gray accounted for seven of the Dream's 18 points in the second quarter

Rhyne Howard accounted for 13 of Atlanta's 31 points in the first quarter (six points, seven points created from assists)

Angel Reese accounted for four of the Dream's 13 points in the third quarter

Madina Okot accounted for 10 of Atlanta's 31 points in the fourth quarter

Jordin Canada accounted for 10 of the Dream's 31 points in the fourth quarter







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 19, 2026

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