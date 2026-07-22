Sky Faces New York Liberty in Second Matchup of the Season

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







On Tuesday, the Chicago Sky (5-4) will celebrate PRIDE night as they take on the New York Liberty (5-4) at 7:00 pm CT on ESPN2. This game will mark the first matchup between the two teams this season and the second nationally televised game of the season for Chicago. The Sky is looking to improve to 3-0 at home in Allstate Arena and have won three of their last four games. The Sky's sole loss over that stretch came at the hands of the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Chicago has won 10 straight games versus New York and has not lost to the Liberty since August 21, 2012. The Sky completed the series sweep of New York in both the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The Sky is 18-17 against the Liberty all-time and holds an 11-7 record vs. New York when playing at home in Chicago.

The Sky and Liberty played four times in the 2014 regular season, with the Sky wining all four matchups. The most recent contest between the two teams occurred on July 31, 2014, when the Sky defeated the Liberty 87-74 in Allstate Arena. Allie Quigley led the Sky with 16 points and Jamierra Faulkner added 14. Former WNBA MVP Tina Charles posted 15 points for the Liberty.

The New York Liberty started the 2015 season winning three of their first four contests. In New York's two most recent games, the Liberty fell to the Tulsa Shock on June 26th before defeating the Los Angeles Sparks in Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Tina Charles (13.9 ppg) and Sugar Rodgers (10.1 ppg) are each averaging double figures scoring for the Liberty.

The Sky are looking to secure their sixth win of the season and continue their perfect record at home. Elena Delle Donne is leading the Sky and the WNBA in scoring at 29.0 points per game. She ranks first in the league in numerous statistical categories such as field goals made (86), free throws made (81), free throws attempted (83) and blocks (23). Cappie Pondexter (16.9 ppg) and Courtney Vandersloot (12.2 ppg) are also averaging double figures scoring for Chicago.

The Sky will next travel to Connecticut to play the Sun on Thursday, July 2nd at 6:00 pm CT before returning home to play the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, July 10th at 7:30 pm CT. To purchase tickets call 866.SKY.WNBA.







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