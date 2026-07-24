Chicago WNBA All-Star 2026 Host Committee Announces Speakers, Program for Inaugural Media & Innovation Summit

Published on July 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - Today, the Chicago WNBA All-Star Host Committee announced the powerhouse speakers taking the stage on Thursday, July 23, at the Obama Presidential Center for the inaugural WNBA All-Star Media & Innovation Summit.

In a city synonymous with championship legacy and cultural influence, the Summit will convene an extraordinary assembly of icons and trailblazers - including Candace Parker, Swin Cash, Natasha Cloud, Dawn Staley, Sheryl Swoopes, A'ja Wilson, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Justine Siegal, Anna Leigh Waters, Cari Champion, and Sarah Spain - alongside leaders from the WNBA, Gatorade, J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Kraft Analytics Group, Lenovo, Monarch Commerce, Pinterest, Togethxr, Parity, the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and more.

"The future of women's sports won't be decided only on the court-it will be decided in rooms like this one, where athletes, team owners, investors, technologists, and storytellers wrestle with the hard questions together: artificial intelligence, equity and IP, athlete health, online safety," said Nadia Rawlinson, Co-Chair of the Chicago WNBA All-Star 2026 Host Committee and Co-Owner and Operating Chairman of the Chicago Sky. "This Summit, and the topics discussed here, will help shape the next decade for women and girls in sports."

As Chicago steps into the national spotlight once again, the Summit will channel the city's enduring sports heritage and global reach to celebrate three decades of the WNBA's transformative impact. Programming for the July 23rd event at the Obama Presidential Center will examine the evolution of women's sports-while setting the stage for its next era of growth, influence, and innovation. As a centerpiece of WNBA All-Star 2026, the Media & Innovation Summit reflects both a tribute to legacy and a bold declaration of what lies ahead.

From athlete ownership and artificial intelligence to sports science, online safety, and the rapidly evolving media landscape, the Media & Innovation Summit will explore the forces reshaping women's sports-and the leaders driving what's next.

Chicago WNBA All-Star 2026 Host Committee Media & Innovation Summit Thursday, July 23, 2026 Theme: "From Participation to Power"

8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. CT Registration / Breakfast Buffet

9:30 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. CT Opening Remarks Nadia Rawlinson Co-Chair, Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee Co-Owner and Operating Chairman, WNBA's Chicago Sky

Welcome Michael Strautmanis Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, The Obama Foundation

9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. CT Building Home Court: Legacy Through Sports and Community A Fireside chat with BOWA Construction

10:15 a.m. - 10:25 a.m. CT Networking Break

10:25 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. CT Panel I: Safe, Seen, and Supported: Online Safety for Girls and Female Athletes (Sponsored by Pinterest)

Part I - Framing the Problem (10:25 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.)

Wanji Walcott Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer, Pinterest

In conversation with:

Natasha Cloud Professional Athlete & WNBA Champion Guard, Chicago Sky

Part II - IIdentifying Solutions (10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.)

Moderator: Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, OLY Olympic Gold Medalist CEO, U.S. Center for SafeSport

Panelists:

The Honorable Kam Buckner Speaker Pro Tempore Illinois House of Representatives (District 26)

The Honorable Kim Du Buclet Member, Illinois House of Representatives (District 5)

Nicole Deal Chief of Security & Athlete Services U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Elizabeth Neumann Chief Strategy Officer, Moonshot

Description

As girls, young women, and female athletes build their identities in increasingly digital spaces, online safety has become a critical issue for families, schools, teams, and brands alike. From social media abuse to privacy concerns and digital exploitation, girls and young women face unique online risks that can affect their confidence, well-being, and participation in sport and public life. This panel will explore the risks of harassment, exploitation, privacy breaches, and image-based abuse, while highlighting practical strategies, policy solutions, and athlete-centered protections that help create safer online environments.

11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. CT From One All-Star to Another

Sheryl Swoopes 6x WNBA All-Star, 4x WNBA Champion, 3x WNBA MVP, 3x Olympic Gold Medalist Naismith Basketball and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer

A'ja Wilson 7x WNBA All-Star, 3x WNBA Champion, 4x WNBA MVP, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist

11:45 a.m. - 12:25 a.m. CT Panel II: Game-Changing Growth: Innovation Across Women's Sports and Media

Moderator: Tamika Tremaglio Managing Director, Secretarial Advisor Former Executive Director, National Basketball Players Association

Panelists:

Chloe Gibert Chief Marketing Officer, Baller Alert

Jessica Robertson Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Togethxr

Leela Srinivasan CEO, Parity

Samantha Bushy CEO, Monarch Commerce

Jason Brown Olympic Metalist, Figure Skating

Description:

From streaming and social-first content to new sponsorship models and fan experiences, women's sports are driving fresh ideas across the media ecosystem. Short-form video, behind-the-scenes access, and athlete-led storytelling are central to how fans discover and stay connected to women's sports. Players are now major media brands in their own right. This panel brings together leaders shaping how the industry tells stories, builds audiences, and unlocks new value in the market.

12:25 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. CT Networking Break/Lunch Buffet

12:55 p.m. - 1:35 p.m. CT Panel III: Smart Play: AI, Innovation, and the Future of Women's Sports

Moderator: Jessica Gelman CEO, Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR)

Panelists: Meghan Chayka Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer, Stathletes

Jeff Shafer Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing Group, Lenovo

Dev Ward Head of Digital, WNBA

Description

From scouting to storytelling, artificial intelligence is transforming how women's sports are measured, marketed, and monetized. As AI reshapes every corner of sports, women's leagues, and athletes are uniquely positioned to lead this wave of innovation. Leaders in technology, media, and sports management discuss how AI can unlock new opportunities in fan engagement, performance analytics, content creation, and sponsorship - and ensure women's sports aren't left behind in the digital race.

1:35 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. CT Panel IV: The Science of Her Game: Power, Performance, and Partnership (Sponsored by Gatorade)

Moderator: Sarah Spain Host and Content Director, iHeart Women's Sports

Panelists:

Carolyn Braff Vice President of Sports & Entertainment, PepsiCo

Dr. Jessica Cohen Director of Health and Human Performance, WNBA's Chicago Sky

Candace Parker Co-Chair of the Chicago All-Star 2026 Host Committee 7x WNBA All-Star, 3x WNBA Champion, 2x WNBA MVP, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist Naismith and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer

Dr. Kimberly Stein Senior Manager, Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI)

Description

Women have long been underrepresented in sports science research, with only about 6% of global studies focused exclusively on women. As a result, many athletes have lacked science-backed insights into hydration, fueling, recovery, and performance across different stages of life. But this is changing. This conversation will explore how women's sports are driving a new era of athlete care, from hydration strategies to injury prevention and recovery to menstrual health, pregnancy, and long-term wellness. The panel will also highlight Gatorade's Body of Science-a multi-year commitment to

advancing women's hydration and nutrition research, built on decades of scientific hydration expertise. Featuring leaders across sport, science and business, the discussion will examine how investment in women-centered research can improve athlete performance and wellbeing while creating new opportunities for brand growth and impact across women's sports.

2:15 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. CT Networking Break

2:25 p.m. - 3:05 p.m. CT Panel V: The Next Ownership Wave: How Athletes Are Rewriting Who Gets to Own the Game (Sponsored by J.P. Morgan Private Bank)

Moderator: Debra Langford Managing Director and Head of Black Wealth Strategies, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Panelists:

Treana L. Allen Co-Founder + Chief Legal Officer, CrestHaven Capital Former Collegiate Basketball Player and Assistant Coach, Gonzaga University

Kendall Coyne Schofield 4x Olympic Medalist - 2 Gold & 2 Silver 2x PWHL Walter Cup Champion, 7x World Champion Served as Captain of Team USA and PWHL Minnesota Frost

Deron Guidrey CEO and Co-Founder, PlayersTV

Zach Miller Executive Director, 23 Wall, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Justine Siegal Co-Founder and Commissioner, Women's Pro Baseball League (WPBL)

Description

A new generation of athletes is stepping into ownership earlier, more intentionally, and with a fundamentally different expectation of access and influence. No longer waiting until retirement, today's players are entering ownership while still shaping the game-bringing capital, culture, and a firsthand understanding of what the future of sports should look like. This conversation will explore the evolution from participation to power, and what it will take for athletes not just to invest in teams, but to meaningfully shape and ultimately control them.

3:05 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. CT The Future of Women's Sports

Cari Champion Host, Naked Sports with Cari Champion Co-Host, Flagrant and Funny with Jemele Hill

Dawn Staley Head Coach, Women's Basketball, University of South Carolina 6x Olympic Gold Medalist Naismith Basketball and Women's Basketball Hall of Famer

3:30 pm CT Summit Concludes Quick Wrap-Up Jasmine Minor 3x Emmy Award-winning Journalist, ABC 7 Chicago Mistress of Ceremonies

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CT Networking Reception (Sponsored by Women Leaders in Sports)







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