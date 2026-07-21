Sky Fall in Final Seconds to Atlanta Dream, 93-91

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Atlanta Dream 93-91 on Sunday, July 19 in Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, falling to 9-17 on the season. The Sky suffered their 10th single-digit loss of the season and third one-score loss after Jordin Canada hit a buzzer-beater to break a tie with Chicago.

Rookie Sydney Taylor hit one of the biggest shots of the Sky's season when she knocked in a three-pointer that tied the game with under seven seconds to go in regulation, finishing with 18 points. This is her sixth game in a row with over 15 points. She also knocked down a halfcourt shot at the buzzer to close the first half, which helped give the Sky the momentum to overcome a 22-point deficit to get back into the game.

Azurá Stevens was also a major force in the game, leading the Sky with 20 points and nine rebounds, shooting 66.7% from the field and knocking down 50% of her shots from beyond the arc. Kamilla Cardoso supplied a jolt with her 15 points, four rebounds and two steals. The Dream were overall outscored by the Sky down low, 58-46.

Coming off the bench, Elizabeth Williams took charge as she secured a season-high 12 points and one block. The high-energy affair continued as veteran Courtney Vandersloot shot 57.1% from the field and 100% from the line, tallying 11 points and six assists. Guard Natasha Cloud balanced the Sky's offensive efforts four assists to her teammates while logging seven points.

Atlanta saw four players score in double figures in Sunday's game. 2025 All-WNBA selection Allisha Gray led the Dream with 29 points, six rebounds and three assists. Rookie Madina Okot continued the offensive push as she recorded 14 points and four rebounds. Rhyne Howard added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Sky are set to play their final game before the 2026 All-Star break commences when they take on the New York Liberty on Wednesday, July 22. The game tips off at 6 p.m. CT in Barclays Center and will be broadcast locally on The U.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.