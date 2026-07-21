Valkyries' Win Streak Comes to an End in Loss to Mystics on Monday Night

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries fell to the Washington Mystics 90-82 on Monday night at Chase Center. This result marks the end of a historic nine-game win streak, the longest in Valkyries' franchise history. Despite a back and forth battle for majority of the contest, the Valkyries were unable to come back from the Mystics 22-5 scoring run that closed out the fourth quarter. Kaitlyn Chen led the team on offense, recording a career-high 20 points, followed by Kayla Thornton (15) and Veronica Burton (12) scoring in double figures.

Career-High Night for Chen

Kaitlyn Chen had a career performance, setting new highs in both points (20) and assists (6) on Monday night. Attacking in all forms, she shot 8-for-13 from the field with a pair of triples.

Third Quarter Thriller

After eight lead changes in the first half, the momentum shifted in the Valkyries' favor when they went on a 10-2 scoring run, highlighted by four triples in that span, with a pair from Kayla Thornton, to tie it at 52-52.

With just over a minute left in the quarter, Janelle Salaün battled for a steal and earned a technical foul after review. She followed up her made free throw by sinking a dagger of a three pointer to take the advantage at 56-54 and send Ballhalla into an uproar.

Thornton Dialed In From Beyond the Arc

Kayla Thornton was locked in from distance as she recorded four three pointers. She shot an impressive 5-for-8 from the field, finishing with 15 points. Monday was her fifth time recording four three pointers this season.

As a team, Golden State tallied a total of twelve three pointers against the Mystics.

All-Star Recognition

Ahead of Monday night's matchup, All-Star starter Gabby Williams was honored with a tribute video of her loved ones congratulating her on being the first Valkyrie in franchise history to start in an All-Star game. Williams was gifted a framed 2026 All-Star jersey surrounded by her teammates.

Up Next:

The Valkyries' will be back in action after the 2026 WNBA All-Star break, when they play the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday, July 29 at 7 p.m. PT (WATCH: USA/CNBC,KPIX+ 44/KMAX 31). Fans can tune in to see Gabby Williams starting on the court for Team Coop in the All-Star game at the United Center in Chicago on July 25 at 5:30 p.m. PT (WATCH: ABC).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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