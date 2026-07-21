Marina Mabrey Selected to Compete in 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







[TORONTO] - The WNBA announced today that Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey has been selected to compete in the 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest, held Friday July 24 as part of the WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. This will be Mabrey's second time competing in the WNBA 3-Point Contest, having also participated in 2024.

A key member of the Tempo's inaugural roster, Mabrey has continued her career-best campaign in 2026. She enters the All-Star break averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 39.2 per cent from three-point range. Mabrey leads the WNBA with 82 made three-pointers and 3.3 made three-pointers per game, while ranking second in the league with 209 three-point attempts.

"Marina's ability to stretch the floor changes the game every time she steps on the court," said General Manager Monica Wright Rogers. "She's one of the most efficient deep range shooters in basketball, and this selection is another well-deserved recognition of the incredible season she's having. We can't wait to see her represent Toronto on one of the league's biggest stages."

Earlier this season, Mabrey tied the WNBA single-game records with 53 points in Toronto's victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, including nine made three-pointers, a league record she has tied twice this season. Her historic three-game stretch from June 19-25, during which she scored 113 total points, set a new WNBA record for most points scored over a three-game span.

Mabrey's long-range shooting has been among the most dangerous in the WNBA this season. She leads the league with 34 made three-pointers from the top of the arc, 45 made three-pointers from beyond 25 feet, and 21 made step-back three-pointers, showcasing the versatility and range that have made her one of the league's premier perimeter threats.

The 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest will air live on ESPN on Friday, July 24, ahead of the 22nd WNBA All-Star Game, which takes place Saturday, July 25, at United Center in Chicago. The All-Star Game will air on TSN in Canada. For more information about the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, visit https://www.wnba.com/allstar/2026.







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