Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Portland Fire (Game #27)- July 22
Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Portland, OR - The Dallas Wings (17-9) play their final contest before the WNBA All-Star break on Wednesday, July 22 at 9:00 p.m. CT, visiting the Portland Fire (11-15) at the Moda Center. The game will air nationally on USA Network with Meghan McPeak (play-by-play) and Lea B. Olsen (analyst) on the call. It will also air locally on KFAA with a talent lineup of Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Fran Harris (analyst).
The Wings enter Wednesday's contest coming off a 99-98 overtime home loss to the New York Liberty on Monday night. Arike Ogunbowale scored a team-high 29 points for the Wings, who were without leading scorer Paige Bueckers who was ruled out prior to tipoff. Despite the loss, Dallas won the regular-season series with New York, 2-1, for the first time since 2022.
Dallas fell to Portland in the first meeting between the teams on June 13, 84-83, on the road at the Moda Center. The back-and-forth battle saw nine ties and 14 lead changes, including five ties and four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, with Portland making a free-throw with 1.7 seconds left to secure the win. Arike Ogunbowale led four Wings in double figures with a game-high 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to go along with six rebounds and two assists.
Portland enters Wednesday's game after a 101-93 road loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night. Bridget Carleton led the Fire with 22 points, going 6/9 from beyond the arc, while Sarah Ashlee Barker and Carla Leite each added 21 points apiece in the effort.
How to Follow
Airing nationally on USA Network and locally on KFAA. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.
2026 Wings-Fire Regular Season Schedule & Results
6/13 at PDX L, 84-83
7/22 at PDX 9:00 p.m. CT
8/25 at DAL 7:00 p.m. CT
Portland leads the all-time series, 1-0
Game Status Report
Paige Bueckers- QUESTIONABLE (rest)
Alanna Smith- QUESTIONABLE (right leg)
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