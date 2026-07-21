Dallas Wings Guard Azzi Fudd to Participate in WNBA 3-Point Contest

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Participants for the WNBA State Farm 3-Point Contest were announced on Tuesday with Dallas Wings guard Azzi Fudd selected to compete. The State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest and the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars event will be broadcast from Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday, July 24 (7 p.m. CT, ESPN, Disney+ and the ESPN App). The events are a prelude to the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 25 at United Center in Chicago (7:30 p.m. CT on ABC, Disney+ and the ESPN App).

Previously announced, Wings guard Paige Bueckers and forward Jessica Shepard were named All-Star Game starters. Bueckers is set to start her second consecutive All-Star Game, while Shepard garnered All-Star recognition for the first time in her six-year WNBA career. Bueckers received the most votes (1,045,051) from fans in the WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally. Participants for the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars event will be announced in the coming days.

Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick in this past April's WNBA Draft, is the lone rookie competing on Friday night. The 5-11 sharpshooting guard currently ranks 10th in the WNBA with 50 made triples on the season, most among all first-year players this year. Fudd set the Wings rookie record for most three-point field goals in a single game (6) at New York on May 24, and has 14 games this season with at least two made threes and nine games with at least three triples.

Fudd graduated from the University of Connecticut as one of the most prolific shooters in program history. She finished No. 5 all-time in career three pointers made (292), No. 7 in career three-point percentage (42.2%), and No. 4 in single-season three pointers made (117, 2025-26).

The State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest participants will compete in a two-round, timed competition with ball racks positioned at five main shooting locations around the three-point arc. Four of the racks contain four official WNBA game balls worth one point each and - in a nod to the league's original orange-and-oatmeal-colored game ball - one oatmeal-colored "money" ball worth two points. The fifth rack will be a special "all money ball" rack containing five oatmeal-colored "money" balls with each made basket worth two points; each competitor will choose their preferred spot for the "all money ball" rack to be located from among the five shooting locations.

In addition, two ball pedestals will be positioned at deep shot locations for "From the Logo" shots. Each pedestal will hold one black ball featuring blue and orange stars; shots made with this special "From the Logo" ball are each worth three points. For every shot made from the State Farm logo, the State Farm jingle will sound, and a donation will be made to Girls Who Code Inc.

The two players with the highest scores in the First Round will advance to the Championship Round.

Fudd becomes the first Wings player to participate in an All-Star skills event since 2023 (Arike Ogunbowale, 3-Point).

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at United Center on Saturday July 25 will be the centerpiece of three days packed with WNBA activities, including the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24 at Wintrust Arena, and WNBA Live presented by AWS being held Thursday evening through Saturday at McCormick Place.

Below are the participants for the 2026 State Farm® WNBA 3-Point Contest:

PLAYER TEAM POS. HT. BIRTH-DATE COLLEGE / COUNTRY CURRENT YEAR

Bridget Carleton Portland Fire Forward 6-2 5/22/1997 Iowa State / Canada 8

Azzi Fudd Dallas Wings Guard 5-11 11/11/2002 UConn / USA R

Natisha Hiedeman Seattle Storm Guard 5-8 2/10/1997 Marquette / USA 8

Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Guard 6-2 4/29/2000 Kentucky / USA 5

Marina Mabrey Toronto Tempo Guard 6-1 9/14/1996 Notre Dame / USA 8

Janelle Salaün Golden State Valkyries Forward 6-2 9/5/2001 France 2







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.