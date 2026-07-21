Portland Thorns and Portland Fire Partner with Treasure AI to Power the Future of Women's Sports

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns and Portland Fire today announced a transformative partnership with Treasure AI, the Agentic Experience Platform built for brands that move at the speed of now.

In addition to joining both the Thorns and Fire as a Community Game Changer Partner, Treasure AI has been named the Official Agentic Experience Platform for both teams while serving as the Portland Thorns' jersey sleeve patch partner, placing the brand on one of the club's most visible assets. This relationship marks Treasure AI's first foray into professional sports and signals a bold investment in Portland, Oregon as the global epicenter of women's sports.

"What excites us about Treasure AI is not the technology for its own sake, it is what the technology makes possible," said Thorns President of Business Operations, Alexis Lee. "When we can understand our fans more deeply, serve our community more meaningfully, and tell the stories of these incredible athletes with the tools to match the moment, that is when AI becomes something human. Treasure AI shares that vision, and we are proud to build and showcase it together in Portland."

This partnership is designed to power that momentum by combining world-class technology to help unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation and fan connection.

"The best sports experiences in the world are built on knowing your fan," said Fire President, Clare Hamill. "Treasure AI's platform gives us the intelligence and the speed to do exactly that: reach the right people with the right message at the right moment. For the Thorns and the Fire, this is about building something our fans can feel every single time they engage with us."

Powering the Fan Experience

At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to delivering superhuman fan experiences. Treasure AI's platform will support both the Thorns and Fire, integrating AI-driven tools that enable the organizations to connect with fans faster, smarter, and with greater impact. A dedicated docuseries will chronicle how Treasure AI's technology is positively shaping the fan experience in real time, giving supporters a look inside the innovation driving both franchises forward.

"Winning fans isn't about reaching everyone. It's about reaching the right person with the right story at the right moment," said Rafael Flores, Chief Product & Growth Officer, Treasure AI. "The Thorns and the Fire have two of the most passionate fan bases in sports. Our agents turn that passion into always-on connection, moving at the speed of now."

Partnership Activations

The partnership spans both franchises with purposeful activations designed to integrate Treasure AI into the fabric of each organization.

Portland Thorns

Jersey Sleeve: A globally visible placement woven into the fabric of the team, carried into every match, every broadcast, and every highlight.

Treasured Experience: A community impact program designed to give families facing medical hardship an unforgettable night at a Portland Thorns match.

Tunnel Fits: A game night content series spotlighting Thorns players arriving on match days, celebrating the style, energy, and personality of the club.

AI Fan Experience Docuseries: A behind-the-scenes series documenting how Treasure AI's platform is transforming the fan journey for Thorns supporters.

Portland Fire

Fire Practice Jerseys: Treasure AI will be represented on the Fire's practice jerseys, driving elite preparation and competition.

Fire Court Branding: Treasure AI will be present on every possession and every play at the Moda Center, with two locations on the team's court.

Kaiser Permanente Performance Center Court Branding: Overlooking the Fire's two practice courts, Treasure AI will have prominent placement in the team's new facility.

Fire vs. the World: Capitalizing on the upcoming 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup in Berlin, Germany, the Fire and Treasure AI will bring fans into the journeys of Fire athletes competing for their national teams, connecting fans with their stories on the global stage.

The Fire's postgame show on Rose City SportsNet will be presented by Treasure AI. Fans can watch all locally-televised Fire games on Rose City SportsNet, broadcast channel 49 and cable channel 13.

Epicenter Women's Sports Summit

As a Supporting Partner of Epicenter, Treasure AI will align with the premier gathering of leaders across sports, business, technology, and culture who are helping shape the future of women's sports. More than a conference, Epicenter is a catalyst for the ideas, relationships, and innovation driving the industry's continued growth. As part of the partnership, Treasure AI will take the main stage at Epicenter 2027 as the AI Track Keynote, leading a conversation on how artificial intelligence is transforming the business of women's sports, unlocking new opportunities for organizations and fans alike, and accelerating the next era of growth across the industry.

A Historic Moment for Women's Sports

This partnership is believed to be one of the first exclusively women's professional sports AI partnerships in the United States, adding another milestone to Portland's growing legacy as the global home of women's sports.

Treasure AI enters the sports landscape at a pivotal moment. Investment in women's sports is accelerating across every category. The Portland Thorns have led the NWSL in total and average attendance in nine of twelve seasons. The Portland Fire shattered expectations in their 2026 debut WNBA season, setting a league record for the highest-attended inaugural game in WNBA history with a sellout crowd of 19,335 fans at Moda Center.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.