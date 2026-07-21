Indiana Fever Guard Caitlin Clark Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 5 of the 2026 WNBA season, it was announced today.

Clark scored a cumulative 75 points this past week, the second-most scored by any player in the Eastern Conference, and the fourth-most points scored in the WNBA over the span. Averaging 25.0 points per game, Clark had the fourth highest pointers per game average within the league. Additionally, Clark's 7.6 assists per game were the third highest in the WNBA.

On July 17 against the Seattle Storm, Clark made history, setting a new franchise record with 45 points scored, helping the team earn a 110-107 win. In that game, Clark also became the first player in WNBA history to score 40+ points and provide 10+ assists. The game also marked Clark's 20th points/assist double-double, tied for the fourth-most in WNBA history.

This past week Clark also became the fastest player to reach 200 three pointers made, doing so in just 74 games, surpassing the league's previous record of 81 games held by Katie Smith. Finally, Clark moved into fifth all-time in Fever history for three pointers made with 206 across her career, passing Tully Bevilaqua (203).

This is the fifth time in her career Clark has won Player of the Week, and her second win of the season. With her selection, Clark joins Tamika Catchings (11) and Kelsey Mitchell (5) as the only Fever players to win five or more Player of the Week awards.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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