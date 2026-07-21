Valkyries' Janelle Salaün to Compete in 2026 WNBA State Farm 3-Point Contest

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaün is set to compete at the State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on July 24, the league announced today.

Salaün currently ranks fifth in the league with 67 made three-pointers on the season, which leads all reserve players and is the second-most made threes by a reserve player in a season in WNBA history. Salaün currently ranks third in the league with a 39.4 three-point field goal percentage (min. 5 3PA per game), and is eighth with 2.5 made threes per game, both of which lead all reserves. Salaün has four games with five-or-more made threes this season, tied for the third most in the WNBA. Salaün is the first-ever Valkyries player to participate in the WNBA 3-Point Contest.

Salaün will compete against Atlanta's Rhyne Howard, Dallas' Azzi Fudd, Portland's Bridget Carleton, Seattle's Natisha Hiedeman, and Toronto's Marina Mabrey.

The State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest participants will compete in a two-round, timed competition with ball racks positioned at five main shooting locations around the three-point arc. Four of the racks contain four official WNBA game balls worth one point each and - in a nod to the league's original orange-and-oatmeal-colored game ball - one oatmeal-colored "money" ball worth two points. The fifth rack will be a special "all money ball" rack containing five oatmeal-colored "money" balls with each made basket worth two points; each competitor will choose their preferred spot for the "all money ball" rack to be located from among the five shooting locations.

In addition, two ball pedestals will be positioned at deep shot locations for "From the Logo" shots. Each pedestal will hold one black ball featuring blue and orange stars; shots made with this special "From the Logo" ball are each worth three points. For every shot made from the State Farm logo, the State Farm jingle will sound, and a donation will be made to Girls Who Code Inc. The two players with the highest scores in the First Round will advance to the Championship Round.

The WNBA State Farm 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Shooting Stars competition tips off on Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. PT at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, airing on ESPN. Teammate Gabby Williams will represent Golden State as a starter on Team Cooper at the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Saturday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit valkyries.com.







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