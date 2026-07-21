Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (7.20.26)

Published on July 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Lynx notes

Player Notes

Kayla McBride posted a game-high 33 points on 9-of-16 (56.2%) shooting from the floor, along with 6-of-10 (60.0%) shooting from deep, also adding two rebounds and two steals. Tonight marked McBride's seventh consecutive game with 20+ points, tying with Maya Moore (11) for the longest such streak in franchise history.

In tonight's win, Olivia Miles added 32 points on 13-of-24 (54.2%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, also adding eight assists, eight rebounds and a steal. Miles becomes only the second rookie in WNBA history to post a game with at least 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, joining Candace Parker.

Miles and McBride combined for 65 points in tonight's contest, marking the second time in franchise history two players have scored 30+ points apiece in the same game. The only other occurrence being Miles and McBride on July 13 against Phoenix.

Courtney Williams totaled 21 points on 8-of-13 (61.5%) shooting from the floor, four rebounds three assists and two steals. Williams has now totaled four games this season with 20+ points on 60%+ accuracy from the field (20th career).

Team Notes

Minnesota out-rebounded Seattle 35-32 in tonight's win, led by Natasha Howard (12), and marking the 11th game this season where the Lynx have grabbed 35+ boards.

As a team, the Lynx shot 21-of-22 (95.5%) from the free-throw line, marking only the second time this season Minnesota has shot 95%+ from the charity stripe.

The Lynx outscored the Storm in points in the paint (42-38), second chance points (20-15) and fast break points (20-7) in tonight's win.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 21, 2026

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