Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (7.22.26)
Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX 86 (22-6), SEATTLE STORM 76 (6-23)
July 22, 2026
Lynx notes
Player Notes
In her season debut, Napheesa Collier posted a game-high 24 points on 9-of-20 (45.0%) shooting from the floor, along with 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22.1 minutes, marking the fewest minutes played in a 20+ point/10+ rebound game in franchise history.
Kayla McBride added 20 points in today's win, shooting 3-of-6 (50.0%) from three, also adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists, marking her 11th 20+ point game of the season, and eighth-consecutive 20+ point game (86th career).
Olivia Miles added 13 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals, marking her 21st 10+ point/5+ assist game of the season. Miles becomes the fastest player in WNBA history to total 500+ points and 150+ assists in just 26 games.
Natasha Howard totaled 11 points on 5-of-9 (55.5%) shooting from the floor, also adding five rebounds, three assists, and three steals, marking her 22nd 10+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (200th career).
Team Notes
In tonight's contest, Minnesota had eight players record a steal: McBride (3), Howard (3), Miles (2), Collier (1), Courtney Williams (1), Dorka Juhász (1), Antonia Delaere (1), and Maya Caldwell (1) marking the tenth game this season totaling 10+ steals.
The Lynx totaled 36 rebounds in today's win, marking the 12th game this season, and second consecutive Minnesota has grabbed 35+ boards.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026
- Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Mercury - Los Angeles Sparks
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (7.22.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Dallas Wings Forward Jessica Shepard to Participate in WNBA Shooting Stars Contest - Dallas Wings
- Legends And Rising Stars Set For Kia Wnba Shooting Stars - WNBA
- WNBA and WNBPA Statement - WNBA
- Sky Faces New York Liberty in Second Matchup of the Season - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries 2026 All-Star Weekend Preview - Golden State Valkyries
- Indiana Fever, Cedar Ridge Distillery Raise a Toast to Midwest Excellence with Limited-Edition Bourbon - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.