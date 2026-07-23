Postgame Notes: MIN vs SEA (7.22.26)

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 86 (22-6), SEATTLE STORM 76 (6-23)

July 22, 2026

Lynx notes

Player Notes

In her season debut, Napheesa Collier posted a game-high 24 points on 9-of-20 (45.0%) shooting from the floor, along with 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22.1 minutes, marking the fewest minutes played in a 20+ point/10+ rebound game in franchise history.

Kayla McBride added 20 points in today's win, shooting 3-of-6 (50.0%) from three, also adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists, marking her 11th 20+ point game of the season, and eighth-consecutive 20+ point game (86th career).

Olivia Miles added 13 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals, marking her 21st 10+ point/5+ assist game of the season. Miles becomes the fastest player in WNBA history to total 500+ points and 150+ assists in just 26 games.

Natasha Howard totaled 11 points on 5-of-9 (55.5%) shooting from the floor, also adding five rebounds, three assists, and three steals, marking her 22nd 10+ point/5+ rebound game of the season (200th career).

Team Notes

In tonight's contest, Minnesota had eight players record a steal: McBride (3), Howard (3), Miles (2), Collier (1), Courtney Williams (1), Dorka Juhász (1), Antonia Delaere (1), and Maya Caldwell (1) marking the tenth game this season totaling 10+ steals.

The Lynx totaled 36 rebounds in today's win, marking the 12th game this season, and second consecutive Minnesota has grabbed 35+ boards.







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