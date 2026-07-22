Indiana Fever, Cedar Ridge Distillery Raise a Toast to Midwest Excellence with Limited-Edition Bourbon

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced a new partnership today with Cedar Ridge Distillery, Iowa's first and oldest distillery, featuring a limited-edition co-branded Indiana Fever Straight Bourbon Whiskey that will be available at select Kroger locations and local liquor retailers throughout Indiana.

The collaboration brings together two teams rooted in the Midwest and committed to excellence in their respective fields. The specially designed bottle offers Fever fans a unique way to celebrate their team while supporting a spirit brand known for its award-winning bourbons.

"This partnership brings together two brands that embody the hardworking spirit of the Midwest," said Terry Tiernon, Pacers Sports & Entertainment senior vice president of corporate partnerships. "The limited-edition bourbon gives our fans another opportunity to connect with the team while supporting a regional brand that shares our commitment to high quality and excellence."

The Indiana Fever bourbon bottle reflects the shared values of community, dedication and craftsmanship that define both organizations while celebrating the growing excitement surrounding Fever basketball.

"At Cedar Ridge, we've always believed that great things come from deep roots and hard work. Watching the Indiana Fever captivate the sports world with that exact same Midwestern grit has been inspiring," said Jamie Siefken, president of Cedar Ridge Distillery. "Partnering with such a dynamic organization allows us to celebrate a shared dedication to our respective crafts, offering Fever fans a premium, homegrown bourbon to toast to every victory."

Fever Bourbon will be exclusively available at Indiana Liquor Group locations starting July 20, before hitting shelves statewide next month. For more information or to find participating vendors, visit CedarRidgeDistillery.com/Fever-Bourbon.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.