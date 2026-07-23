Indiana Fever Score Record 123 Points En Route to 35-Point Victory over Connecticut

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (17-10) earned their second largest win in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun 123-88 behind individual 20+ point performances from the team's trio of Aliyah Boston (22), Caitlin Clark (27) and Kelsey Mitchell (23). The 123 points also marked the most points scored in a single game in franchise history.

Indiana claimed a 10-point advantage over Connecticut in the first quarter, finishing 36-26 with Mitchell and Clark contributing 11 points apiece. Outscoring the Sun 34-20, the Fever expanded their lead to 70-46 in the second quarter with Clark putting up another 10 points, including opening the game 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Led by Boston's nine points, Indiana brought the score to 97-69 in the third quarter, taking a 28-point advantage over Connecticut into the final 10 minutes. Outscoring the Sun by seven points in the fourth, the Fever secured a 35-point victory, led in the final 10 minutes by eight points from Ty Harris and six from Monique Billings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Indiana Fever Notes:

Caitlin Clark's 27 points and 11 assists double-double marked her 23rd points/assists double-double in her career, now in sole possession of the fourth-most points/assists double-doubles in WNBA history, breaking the tie she held with Chelsea Gray.

Finishing the night with 27 points and 11 assists, Caitlin Clark recorded her 10th 25+ point and 11+ assists game of her career; no other player in the history of the WNBA has more than five.

In her 11th consecutive game, Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with at least three three-pointers made, setting a new WNBA record for most consecutive games with at least three 3PM, breaking the previous record of 10 consecutive games set by Caitlin Clark during the 2024 season

With 23 points scored, Kelsey Mitchell extended her 20+ point scoring streak to 11 consecutive games, tying A'ja Wilson, Arike Ogunbowale, Maya Moore and Cynthia Cooper for the fifth longest 20+ point scoring streak in WNBA history.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 42nd consecutive double-digit scoring game, tying Alana Beard (42) for the 18th longest of said streak in WNBA history.

With her second steal at 8:26 in the third quarter, Aliyah Boston moved into 10th in Indiana Fever all-time history with 170 career steals, moving past Tiffany Mitchell (168). Boston is now top 10 in franchise history in every major statistical category except three pointers made.

With 123 points scored in the team's 27th game of the season, the Fever earned their 11th 100+ point game of the season, tying the WNBA record for most 100+ point games in a single season, even with the Las Vegas Aces who did so in 40 games played.

The Fever set a new franchise record for points scored in a single game with 123 points, surpassing the previous record of 114 set on June 11, 2026, against the Chicago Sky.

The 123 points are tied for the third most in any WNBA non-overtime game in WNBA history, two points off the record of 125 points held by the Toronto Tempo.

The 35-point win marks the second largest in franchise history, three off the franchise record of 38 points set on June 6, 2010 against the Minnesota Lynx.

The team's 29 assists are the second most assists in a single game in franchise history, one off the record of 30 assists set against Las Vegas on June 29, 2019, and then later matched on June 13, 2025, against the Dallas Wings.

The Fever's 36 points in the first quarter are tied for the fourth-most points in a single quarter in franchise history.

With 70 points in the first half, the Indiana Fever set a new franchise record for points scored in any half, surpassing the previous record of 64 set June 13, 2025, in the first half against the Dallas Wings.

Additionally, the 70 points in a single half are tied for the fourth most in a single half in WNBA history, just three points shy of the record of 73 points held by the New York Liberty.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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