Legends And Rising Stars Set For Kia Wnba Shooting Stars

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Two-time Kia WNBA MVP and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026 member Elena Delle Donne, three-time Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player and Naismith Hall of Famer Lauren Jackson, five-time WNBA champion Rebekkah Brunson and three-time WNBA champion Deanna "Tweety" Nolan will headline the field for the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026.

The Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest will be broadcast from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, home of the Chicago Sky, on Friday, July 24 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN, Disney+ and the ESPN App). The events are a prelude to the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 25 at United Center in Chicago (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and the ESPN App).

The Kia WNBA Shooting Stars will feature four teams representing the WNBA's Minnesota, Seattle, Washington and Dallas/Detroit markets. The Dallas/Detroit team celebrates that franchise's history, as today's Dallas Wings trace their roots to the Detroit Shock before relocating to Tulsa and ultimately Dallas. Together, the four teams bring together WNBA legends, MVPs and champions with current stars, rising stars and the next generation of talent in a celebration of the league's past, present and future.

Joining the WNBA legends are 2026 WNBA All-Stars Jessica Shepard of the Wings and Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx, along with 2022 All-Rookie Team selection Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics and standout 2026 rookie Flau'jae Johnson of the Seattle Storm. Williams will team with Brunson to represent Minnesota, Johnson joins Jackson representing Seattle, Austin pairs with Delle Donne for Washington, and Shepard teams with Nolan to celebrate the Detroit/Dallas franchise legacy.

Each team will also include a standout high school player from Nike EYBL, bringing together three generations of women's basketball talent in one competition. The Nike EYBL participants are Jezelle "GG" Banks, Ryan Carter, Tatianna Griffin and Morghan Reckley. Honorary General Managers for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon, will serve as designated passers, with Cooper distributing the ball to two teams and Weatherspoon passing it to the other two teams.

The Kia WNBA Shooting Stars is a two-round, timed shooting competition in which teams have 70 seconds to score as many points as possible from seven shooting locations around the court. The competition features shots ranging from a layup to a long-range three-pointer, with the two teams posting the highest scores in the opening round advancing to the championship round.

Below are the participants for the 2026 Kia WNBA Shooting Stars event:

TEAM WNBA LEGEND CURRENT PLAYER NIKE EYBL PLAYER

Minnesota Rebekkah Brunson Courtney Williams To be assigned

Seattle Lauren Jackson Flau'jae Johnson To be assigned

Washington Elena Delle Donne Shakira Austin To be assigned

Dallas/Detroit Deanna "Tweety" Nolan Jessica Shepard To be assigned

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at United Center on Saturday July 25 will be the centerpiece of three days packed with WNBA activities, including the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24 at Wintrust Arena, and WNBA Live presented by AWS being held Thursday evening through Saturday at McCormick Place. Tickets for WNBA Live presented by AWS are available.







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