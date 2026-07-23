Phoenix Mercury's Kahleah Copper Named as Replacement Player for 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - Guard-forward Kahleah Copper of the Phoenix Mercury has been named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to replace the injured Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks on Team Coop in the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

This marks the fifth All-Star selection for Copper, 31, who participated in four consecutive AT&T WNBA All-Star Games from 2021-2024. Now in her third season with Phoenix and her 11th in the WNBA, the 6-1 Copper ranks seventh in the league in scoring with a team-leading 20.5 points per game, the second-best mark of her career. In addition, she is contributing 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 25 at United Center in Chicago (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and the ESPN app).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.