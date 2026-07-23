Fever All-Stars Shine in Record-Breaking Win over Sun

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever were all smiles on Wednesday as they defeated the Connecticut Sun in their final game before the WNBA All-Star break. Indiana's trio of All-Stars combined to score 72 points in the Fever's record-breaking 123-88 victory.

Clark opened the contest with 11 points and two assists on 4-for-4 shooting just four minutes into first quarter action. Mitchell matched Clark in the scoring column as the Fever's backcourt finished the first period with 11 points each, and Indiana led by 10, 36-26.

Clark made five triples before she missed her first, and went into halftime with a game-high 21 points and seven assists.

"I feel great," Clark said. "I feel like I've felt like myself over the course of the last three games."

Mitchell followed Clark with 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists, and Aliyah Boston contributed 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Indiana led by 24 at the half, and notched a franchise-record 70 points.

Through three quarters of play, the Fever trio's combined point total was 69 points - the same total as the entirety of the Connecticut Sun's roster at that same time.

"I think we are super connected," Boston said. "I think for us, it's just [about] making sure that we execute our plays, and when we do that, everyone gets theirs."

Clark finished with 27 points and 11 assists in just 27 minutes to lead all scorers. She shot over 55 percent from beyond the arc, and 61.5 percent from the floor. The Fever guard is hitting an efficient groove right in time for the All-Star break.

"She's got that it factor," coach Stephanie White said. "She's got it, and she can heat up in a hurry. She doesn't need a lot of time. She doesn't need a lot of space. And when she's on balance, you always think it's going to go in. And I just think that she's playing really great basketball.

"...I'm also really pleased with the 11 assists. I think her game management for most of the game was outstanding, and you know it's easy to get caught up in her made threes, but she has an elite skill in her ability to see the floor as well, and that just makes everybody else's job so much easier."

Mitchell recorded 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Boston finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Eight of Clark's 11 assists were to either Mitchell or Boston, and 20 of her 37 total passes found the hands of her fellow All-Stars.

Indiana had five players record double-figure scoring totals on Wednesday, and shot nearly 62 percent from the field. The Fever knocked down 50 percent of their 3-point attempts, and were just four points shy of the WNBA's single-game scoring record when the final buzzer sounded.

Indiana reached the century mark with just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. It marked the 11th time the Fever have scored 100 points in a game this season, tying the WNBA record set by the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. Las Vegas reached that mark in 40 games. Indiana did it in just 27.

The 123 points the Fever scored also set a new franchise record. Indiana surpassed its single-game scoring record set against Chicago earlier this season when the Fever defeated the Sky, 114-106 in overtime.

"We talked about it earlier in the season, like it's just a matter of time before we start gelling," White said. "...It truly is not something that happens right away. It happens in its own time, and it happens organically, and it happens when you continue to work. And we've continued to work, and they've continued to trust that process."

The Fever's dominating victory leads into the All-Star break, but Indiana has established serious momentum as the back half of the regular season approaches. After Saturday's All-Star festivities, Indiana's focus shifts to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, July 28.







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