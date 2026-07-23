Kahleah Copper Selected as 2026 WNBA All-Star

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury guard/forward Kahleah Copper has been named an injury replacement for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced today. Copper will replace Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum on Team Coop. The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 25 in Chicago. This marks Copper's fifth career WNBA All-Star selection and second with Phoenix (2021-24, 2026).

Through 27 games this season, Copper ranks seventh in the league in scoring, averaging 20.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game. She is one of five players to score 40+ points in a game this year. Copper has 14 games with 20+ points this season, fourth most in the league.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, July 25 at United Center in Chicago and will air at 5:30 p.m. PT on ABC. As part of the league's 30th season celebration, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon served as honorary general managers for the All-Star Game, drafting the 11-person rosters for "Team Coop" and "Team Spoon."







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