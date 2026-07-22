WNBA and WNBPA Statement

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The Women's National Basketball Association and the Women's National Basketball Players Association today issued the following statement:

"Last night, WNBA leadership and members of the WNBPA Executive Committee and Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) Committee met for an honest and meaningful conversation about the recent increase in racist, hateful, and abusive messages directed at players, as well as other matters before the committees.

"The conversation underscored the importance of addressing issues early through proactive communication and strengthening the league-union relationship. The league committed to continuing to enhance security resources and will work with the players' union to explore collaborations with organizations that share the values of our league and advance our shared priorities.

"Yesterday's discussion marked the beginning of an ongoing dialogue, and we are united in our commitment to building on this work together."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

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