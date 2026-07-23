Sky, Despite Taylor's Career Night, Fall to Liberty in Final Seconds, 95-94

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky lost to the New York Liberty 95-94 in Barclays Center on Wednesday, July 22. The Sky are now 9-18 on the season, 1-9 against the Eastern Conference, 4-11 on the road and 36-40 against the Liberty all time.

For the second game in a row, the Sky lost at the final buzzer. Chicago appeared connected on both ends of the floor for all 40 minutes of the neck and neck affair, but fell in the final moments after a Jonquel Jones free throw.

Rookie Sydney Taylor was effective on the offensive end with a career-high 31 points on an efficient 52.9% mark from the floor, 57.1% clip from beyond the arc and 90% split from the free throw line. Taylor drilled nine of her 17 attempts from the field, paired with three rebounds and three assists, to set the stage for the Sky. Following her scoring barrage, the former Cardinal became the second rookie across the league with multiple 30+ point games and is now in sole possession of the most 30+ point games by any rookie in franchise history.

With her performance, the All-Rookie-worthy guard now owns the most 30+ point games by an undrafted rookie in WNBA history. She's averaging a team-leading 1 8.7 points per game since June 11 and has scored in double figures in 14 of her last 15 games.

Natasha Cloud commanded the floor with nine points and a team-high seven assists. The 34-year-old is averaging 6.0 assists per appearance since being inserted into the starting unit on July 7.

Courtney Vandersloot recorded 14 points in 22 minutes - both season highs - alongside Cloud in the backcourt. Forward Azurá Stevens stuffed the stat sheet, going for eight points, six rebounds and four blocks. Center Kamilla Cardoso notched 10 points, five boards and five assists.

The Liberty saw four players in double figures in tonight's matchup. Sabrina Ionescu led New York in scoring with 29 points, four rebounds and four assists. 2026 All-Star Breanna Stewart recorded 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Jonquel Jones notched 14 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Former Sky guard Rebecca Allen finished the night with a season-high 12 points and four rebounds.

Other highlights include:

Sydney Taylor became one of two rookies with at least six 20-point games this season

The rookie matched the franchise record for 25+ point games as a first-year player with her fourth, joining Diamond DeShields and Elena Delle Donne. Only four Sky rookies ever have had multiple 25+ point games

Taylor is one of three rookies this season with multiple 25+ point games and one of two first-year players with multiple 30-point games this season

Taylor established a new career high in scoring with 31 points

With her second 30+ point game this season, Taylor is in sole possession of the most 30+ point games by any rookie in Sky history. Only two rookies ever have had a 30-point game in Sky history

Taylor also set a new franchise record for the most games by a rookie with at least four made three-point field goals (5), breaking a tie with Kristi Toliver

Taylor eclipsed her previous career high in made free throws with nine

Taylor is tied with Kayla McBride for the most games by a rookie since 1998 with 30+ points on at least 50% from the field, 40% from deep and 90% from the charity stripe

After tonight's performance, Taylor's 14.2 points per game ranks second among rookies this season, trailing No. 2 overall pick Olivia Miles

Courtney Vandersloot logged a season-high 14 points

NEXT UP: The Sky enter the All-Star break at 9-18. The All-Star Game is July 25 in United Center, with All-Star Friday night in Wintrust Arena on July 24, featuring the 3-Point Contest and Shooting Stars Challenge. For coverage of other All-Star events through the Host Committee, reach out to Sky PR.

The Sky return home after the All-Star break to face the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, July 30. This is the third game between the two teams this season, with the series tied at 1-1. In their first meeting, the Sky won 85-80, and in their most recent matchup, Connecticut flipped the script in Mohegan Sun Arena, defeating Chicago 92-63. The Sky trail the all-time season series, 47-40.

Since the loss to Connecticut, the Sky are 5-5 with a point differential of plus-45. Veteran Courtney Vandersloot has made an immediate impact since returning to the lineup, averaging 8.4 points and 4.3 assists per game while providing leadership and playmaking for Chicago's offense.

In their last meeting, Kamilla Cardoso recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds for Chicago. Azurá Stevens added 11 points against the Sun and has scored in double figures in five of her last six games, averaging 14.7 points per appearance during that stretch. Sydney Taylor also finished with 11 points and is averaging a blistering 20 points per game over her last six contests.

Entering Wednesday, Nine-time All-Star Brittney Griner leads Connecticut in scoring, averaging 14.1 points per game. Guard Leïla Lacan is close behind at 12.9 points per game and paces the team with 4.5 assists per contest. Lacan recently set a career high with 26 points in a July 17 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The game between Chicago and Connecticut tips off at 7 p.m. CT in Wintrust Arena on Thursday, July 30 and will be broadcast on Prime Video.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 12-3 run from 9:27 to 7:23 in the first quarter

New York went on a 9-0 run from 2:39 to 0:34 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 17-6 run from 2:07 in the third quarter to 4:50 in the fourth quarter

The Liberty went on a 10-1 run from 0:56 to 0:03 in the fourth

KEY STATS:

Chicago registered 27 assists to New York's 17. This is Chicago's seventh game with at least 27 helpers this season

The Sky outscored the Liberty in the paint, 42-34

Chicago recorded 14 fast break points to New York's seven

The Sky's bench outscored the Liberty's 22-11

Chicago recorded eight steals to New York's one

Both teams combined for 16 points off turnovers

Chicago led by as many as 12

There were 10 lead changes and seven ties

Chicago tallied four blocks in the first half

The Sky tied its season high with 32 points in the first quarter

Chicago dished out 11 assists in the first quarter while New York tallied four

The Sky assisted on 14 of 17 field goals made in the first half

CHICAGO NOTES:

Sydney Taylor accounted for 12 of Chicago's 32 points in the first quarter

Taylor accounted for eight of the Sky's 25 points in the third quarter

Taylor accounted for 13 of Chicago's 23 points in the fourth quarter (eight points, five points created from assists)

Azurá Stevens notched two steals and two blocks in the first quarter

Courtney Vandersloot accounted for four of the Sky's 14 points in the second quarter

Natasha Cloud registered five assists in the first half

Cloud accounted for seven of Chicago's 25 points in the third quarter

Cloud accounted for 10 of the Sky's 23 points in the fourth quarter (two points, eight points created from assists)

NEW YORK NOTES:

Breanna Stewart accounted for 15 of New York's 26 points in the first quarter (10 points, five points created from assists)

Stewart accounted for five of New York's 25 points in the fourth quarter (two points, three points created from assists)

Sabrina Ionescu accounted for nine of the Liberty's 26 points in the first quarter

Ionescu accounted for 11 of New York's 22 points in the third quarter (four points, seven points created from assists)

Rebecca Allen accounted for seven of New York's 22 points in the second quarter

Jonquel Jones accounted for seven of the Liberty's 22 points in the second quarter (four points, three points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.