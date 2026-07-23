Sun Fall to Fever, 123-88

Published on July 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Indianapolis, IN - The Connecticut Sun (7-20) fell to the Indiana Fever (17-10), 123-88, Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Seven players posted double figure performances, led by Diamond Miller, who had 15 points off 4-of-5 shooting from three. Saniya Rivers snagged 13 points off the bench, alongside six assists. Olivia Nelson-Ododa notched 11 points while three players scored 10 points apiece: Aneesah Morrow, Leila Lacan and Raegan Beers. Morrow also pulled down eight rebounds and two stocks, while Beers scored 10 off the bench with five rebounds and two steals.

Morrow, in her first game back in over two weeks, grabbed a fast break off tip-off and scored two points. Caitlin Clark answered shortly for Indiana, shooting from three to claim the Fever's first points. Kelsey Mitchell followed that with a split to the rim, but Nelson-Ododa gave the Sun two more points. Clark scored again from downtown, but Nelson-Ododa blocked a shot from Monique Billings. Lacan stole from Clark to disrupt a possession and pushed back with a roll-in shot at the rim. Clark and Billings grabbed back-to-back buckets before Nelson-Ododa and Lacan combined for five points. Clark shot her third three of the game to create a small buffer for Indiana's lead, and shortly after, Aliyah Boston rushed the paint for her first points. Rivers scored four straight points, closed up by Boston grabbing two. Mitchell shot from downtown, followed by a shot at the basket by Makayla Timpson. Kennedy Burke, Lacan and Rivers came together for five straight points, but Mitchell and Tyasha Harris pushed Indiana's advantage. Myisha Hines-Allen and Mitchell added more buckets to push Indiana to a 10-0 run, but Lacan grabbed a second-chance mid-range pull-up to cap the end of the first.

Clark opened the second frame with her fourth three-pointer of the match, which Boston tracked with a layup and the and-1. Clark shot and made her fifth from beyond the arc to seal, and Harris shot from mid-range to seal an 11-0 run. Nelson-Ododa capped the Fever's run, but Timpson posted a shot from the paint and Boston had a make in the paint and the and-1. Lacan answered for the Sun with her 10th point of the game. Miller dropped her first points of the match with a 27' three, but Clark answered with a rush-in basket at the rim. Burke added another three for the Sun, attempting to close a wide deficit that the Fever had already accelerated. Miller and Lexie Hull traded threes, but Gianna Kneepkens responded to give the Sun two more points. Hull snagged another basket to reassert Indiana's 27-point lead, but Miller didn't let the Sun stay quiet, picking up another three before Burke attacked with a massive block. Mitchell stayed hot for a layup to end the first half, 70-46.

Boston and Billings tipped-off the third quarter with six straight points. Miller took down her fourth three-pointer. Boston rebuffed with a layup, followed by a Clark make and an and-1. Beers took presence on the court with a dime from five feet out, and Rivers found a gap to grab a bucket. Mitchell, Beers and Hull traded baskets, before Bulls got in a pull-up three after a dish from Burke. Boston crashed the glass for two, but Burke loaded up a three from 25' out. Sophie Cunningham got her first points of the match off four free throws, and Kneepkens responded with a shot from beyond the arc. Rivers dropped a basket in at the rim, followed by Morrow.

Kneepkens and Mitchell got things started for each team in the fourth quarter. Morrow picked up two in the paint, which Harris answered with a shot from downtown. Morrow and Harris swapped baskets again. Grace VanSlooten claimed her first points of the game. Nelson-Ododa posted two consecutive buckets before Billings refuted with her own. Morrow stormed the paint to pick up another make, which Beers followed up. Hines-Allen put up a three, and free throws closed the game.

The Sun's bench outperformed the Fever, 41-31, and pulled down more second-chance points, 18-13. Indiana surged ahead in points in the paint, 64-50, and points off turnovers, 24-18.

Game Notes:

Six Sun players grabbed 10+ points, with two more performing high off the bench as well (Kennedy Burke, 9 points; Gianna Kneepkens, 7 points).

Connecticut forced the same amount of turnovers as Indiana (15), including six turnovers off Caitlin Clark.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 88 26 20 23 19 Miller - 15 Morrow - 8 Rivers - 6

IND 123 36 34 27 26 Clark - 27 Timpson - 8 Clark - 11

NEXT GAME: Returning after All-Star break, the Connecticut Sun travel to Washington, D.C. to face off against the Mystics on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:30 PM ET at CareFirst Arena.







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