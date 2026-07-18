Connecticut Sun Lead Community Effort in Maternal Health Supply Drive

Published on July 18, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun, in collaboration with Yale New Haven Health, hosted the team's annual Maternal Health Supply Drive.

Donations were collected online from April 11 through May 10 and in-person across two Connecticut Sun home games, and brought in more than 600 diapers, nearly 3,000 baby wipes and hundreds of other supplies to support mothers and birthing people all across Connecticut.

The following items with corresponding amounts were donated to Waterbury Bridge to Success Partnership, Inc. Day 43 Maternal Health Initiative:

2,944 wipes

804 tubes of small Baby Aquaphor

667 diapers

Other items donated include baby bottles, baby formula, bottle brush sets, bibs, diaper rash cream, Baby Aquaphor, medicine syringes, nail clipper sets, blankets, baby shampoo, pacifiers and feminine pads.

"Maternal health is deeply personal, and when partners like the Connecticut Sun show up for our mothers, birthing people, and families, it means more than just donated items," said Althea Brooks of Day43. "These supports fill the gap in maternal/birther health resources. It sends a message that our community sees them, values them, and believes they deserve to be supported with care and dignity. We are truly grateful for the Connecticut Sun's partnership and for every item collected, because each contribution represents love, compassion, and a shared commitment to making sure families feel cared for."

"Yale New Haven Health has deep roots in maternal care across Connecticut, and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital reflects our dedication to the health of every mother and child we serve," said Paul Mounds Jr., Yale New Haven Health's Vice President of Community, Corporate and Government Relations. "We are proud to partner with the Connecticut Sun in this important work. Healthy mothers and families are the foundation of strong communities - and building healthier communities together is our shared mission."

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.







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