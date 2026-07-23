Behind the Glow: Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Published on July 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Before a woman ever introduces herself, the world usually does it for her. Sometimes she's introduced by her profession and sometimes by her appearance. In some cases, it's by what she's accomplished before anyone ever asks what she believes.

Slowly, those introductions become so loud that they begin to drown out the person beneath them. Olivia Nelson-Ododa could have easily accepted the identities the world had already chosen for her-professional athlete, model, fashion designer, beautiful. But the most interesting thing about Olivia isn't that she's a professional athlete, or that she loves fashion; it's that when given every opportunity to define herself by those things, she never does.

Instead, she talked about her joy coming from people.

"I love being around good company, the friends that I love, just being in their presence." Joy, for Olivia, isn't found in achievement. It's found in belonging.

Although she never met her grandmother, her life is still shaped by her. Through stories, she has come to know a woman who served as the matriarch of both her family and her community in Kenya-a woman whose legacy wasn't built on recognition but on responsibility, compassion, and care.

After losing her grandmother, and later, several aunts to reproductive health complications, Olivia chose not to let grief become silence. She chose remembrance-not just through words, but through purpose. Her fashion brand, Kayelise, carries awareness for the very women whose stories could have ended with them. Legacy, it turns out, isn't only what's left behind. Sometimes, it's what refuses to let us disappear.

The stories of the women before her answer one question: Where did Olivia come from?

Her mother's begins to answer another.

"My mom is one of the strongest women I know. She's just always been that pillar for me," Olivia said. "She taught me about confidence, the way you carry yourself, the way you move, and even the way you talk to yourself.

Most people expect confidence to come from success, beauty, or being someone that everyone notices. Olivia has never said any of that.

"People get it misconstrued. They feel like confidence -you just have to have it on all the time. And that's not true. We're all human."

What if performance is what we've mistaken for confidence?

Performance demands perfection. Confidence makes room for humanity. Performance says confidence should never waver. And Olivia disagrees.

"Confidence can be wavering." There is something deeply freeing about hearing those words from someone the world would probably describe as confident without hesitation. Maybe confidence isn't measured by how often you believe in yourself, but by what you choose to do on the days you don't.

That idea became even clearer when Olivia reflected on the part of herself, she's grown to appreciate the most.

"Finding my voice."

Finding her voice suggests that there was once a version of Olivia that questioned whether she deserved to have a voice at all. In a world that so often teaches women to be seen before they're heard, Olivia has learned to value being heard before she's admired.

She's still discovering herself.

"Every day," and while some can hear that and think about uncertainty, Olivia hears possibility. She spoke about taking leaps before feeling completely ready, trusting that courage often arrives after the first step.

Assistant Coach Ashlee McGee often reminds her that "discomfort is where you find the growth." It's advice meant for basketball, but it was always meant for life. Growth rarely introduces itself through comfort. It's the unfamiliar, the hard stuff, the version of yourself that you've never had to become before that leads to growth. Olivia isn't chasing the finished version of herself; she's allowing herself to keep becoming.

The world will always notice beauty and celebrate accomplishments. It will admire the photographs and finished products. But none of those things answer the question every person eventually must ask themselves:

Who are you when no one else introduces you?

Olivia's answer isn't found in basketball, fashion, or even confidence. It's found in the lifelong courage to become more of herself than the world ever expected her to be.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2026

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