Ionescu Leads Charge Down the Stretch to Bypass Chicago

Published on July 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty (15-12) became the third team in WNBA history to overcome an eight-point deficit in the final minute of regulation with a 95-94 win over the Chicago Sky (9-18).

Sabrina Ionescu led the way with a season-high 29 points while shooting 72.7 percent (8-for-11) from the field and 71.4 percent (5-for-7) from beyond the arc, adding four rebounds and four assists. Ionescu scored 13 of her points in the fourth quarter, including the Liberty's final nine, and passed Vickie Johnson (3,246) for the second-most points in franchise history. Ionescu set her season high with five made threes while recording her 24th career game with at least five made 3-pointers, the most in franchise history and ninth in WNBA history. She has now made multiple 3-pointers in each of her last eight games, the third-longest active streak in the WNBA this season.

Breanna Stewart added 20 points with nine rebounds and three blocks as she became the first player in franchise history to record three consecutive games of at least 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks each. Stewart recorded her 250th career game of at least 15 points and her 12th straight game with 15 points or more. She also connected on multiple 3-pointers for the third straight game, marking Stewart's longest streak of games with multiple made 3-pointers since her 2023 MVP season. Stewart and Ionescu each scored at least 20 points in the same game as teammates for the 17th time, more than twice as many as any other duo in Liberty franchise history.

Jonquel Jones posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds while adding a pair of blocks. She recorded her 54th career game with the Liberty with at least 10 rebounds, the second-most in franchise history behind Tina Charles. Jones also posted her 15th consecutive game with at least 10 points and four rebounds, the third-longest active streak in the WNBA this season behind Stewart and A'ja Wilson, and her 11th straight game with at least one made 3-pointer.

Rebecca Allen finished with a season-high 12 points and four rebounds while making a pair of 3-pointers. Allen reached 150 made 3-pointers in a Liberty uniform and recorded her 50th career double-digit scoring game. Pauline Astier contributed nine points and a team-high five assists with a steal for her fifth consecutive game with at least one takeaway.

The Liberty shot 50 percent (4-for-8) from deep in the opening frame but Chicago went a 12-3 run from 9:27 to 7:23 and finished the first with a 32-26 lead. New York ended the half on a 9-0 run to enter the locker room with a 48-46 lead. Three Liberty players scored in double figures before halftime and New York won the rebounding battle 20-15.

After a back-and-forth third quarter featuring seven lead changes, Chicago took a 71-70 lead into the fourth. Chicago went on a 12-4 run from 2:07 in the third to 6:53 in the fourth and led by as many as 12 points before New York responded with a 13-2 run from 4:50 to 2:35 to cut the deficit to a single possession. Chicago fought back to take an eight-point lead in the final minute, but Ionescu scored nine consecutive points for the Liberty and Jones hit a free throw in the final seconds to secure a 95-94 win.

This was the first time in franchise history and the seventh time in WNBA history that a team came back from a 12-point deficit in the final five minutes to win in regulation. New York has overcome 12-point deficits to win in both matchups against Chicago this season, marking the fifth time in franchise history that the Liberty came back from multiple 12-point deficits to win against the same team in a single season. This was also New York's second consecutive game coming back from a 12-point deficit to win by a single point after the Liberty did so on Monday night in Dallas. New York won the offensive rebounding battle 10-4 and scored 13 second-chance points in the win.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2026

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