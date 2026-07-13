Liberty Rally Falls Short in Montreal

Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







MONTREAL - The New York Liberty (13-11) fought back from a 20-point deficit to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but ultimately lost 93-91 against the Toronto Tempo (10-13).

Sabrina Ionescu recorded season highs of 28 points, eight assists and three steals to go with four rebounds. Ionescu shot 50 percent (9-for-18) from the field and recorded her 76th career game with at least 15 points and five assists, passing Arike Ogunbowale for the 12th most in WNBA history. Ionescu has recorded at least 14 points and five assists in four consecutive games for her longest such streak since 2024. This was also her 84th game with at least three made 3-pointers, which is 20 more than any other player in Liberty franchise history.

Breanna Stewart scored 22 points with eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block while passing Katie Smith (6,452) for 11th on the WNBA's all-time scoring list. Stewart has now scored at least 15 points in nine consecutive games, which is tied for the eighth-longest streak in franchise history and the third-longest of her Liberty tenure. Stewart recorded three offensive rebounds in the first quarter to match her season high for offensive rebounds in a quarter. She ranks fourth in WNBA history with 164 20-point games and is tied with Ionescu for the third-most 20-point games in franchise history with 64. Stewart has recorded at least one steal or block in 19 consecutive games, the longest streak in the WNBA this season.

Stewart and Ionescu each scored at least 20 points in the same game as teammates for the 15th time, which is more than twice as many as any other duo in Liberty franchise history and ties Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles for 18th among all teammate pairs in WNBA history.

Jonquel Jones added 10 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth consecutive double-double, her longest streak since 2023, while adding a block to move ahead of Tina Charles for 14th on the WNBA's all-time blocks list. Jones became the second center in WNBA history to reach 400 made 3-pointers, joining Lauren Jackson (436), and also made her 1,600th career field goal. She recorded her sixth consecutive game with at least seven rebounds and one made 3-pointer, the second-longest streak in the WNBA so far this season and tied for the third-longest in Liberty franchise history.

Pauline Astier contributed 14 points on 62.5 percent (5-for-8) shooting from the field while tying her career high with three steals. Astier added three rebounds and two assists while recording her 10th game shooting at least 60 percent from the field on three or more attempts, which leads all 2026 rookies and is the most by any guard in the WNBA this season. Marine Johannès put up seven points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench. Johannès grabbed a pair of steals in the first half to match her season high for steals in a half and has at least one steal in five consecutive games, matching the longest single-season steals streak of her career. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton finished with six points while recording three rebounds in the second quarter to match her season high for rebounds in a single quarter.

Toronto went on a 16-6 run from 7:55 to 2:29 in the first before the Liberty responded with a 15-5 run from the late first to early second quarter. New York committed just one turnover in the first quarter while forcing four Toronto giveaways, but trailed 24-19 after the opening frame. New York shot 50 percent (9-for-18) from the field in the second quarter but entered the break down 47-39 after a 9-0 Toronto run from 4:29 to 3:15 in the second. The Liberty outscored the Tempo 20-14 in the paint and 9-4 in second-chance points before halftime while forcing eight Toronto turnovers, which is tied for the second-most by a Liberty opponent before halftime so far this season. New York's nine second-chance points tied for the team's second-most in a single half so far this season.

Toronto controlled the third period despite a 12-point quarter for Stewart and began the final frame with an 80-64 advantage over New York. The Liberty went on a 16-4 run to begin the fourth quarter, shortening their deficit to 85-82 with less than five minutes to play. New York tied the game at 91 with 1:30 left in the fourth, but Toronto regained the lead and closed out a 93-91 win. The Liberty recorded 17 second-chance points and 11 steals against Toronto, both season highs, while forcing 23 Tempo turnovers, which marks Toronto's highest turnover total of the season and the most by any Liberty opponent this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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