New York Liberty Center Jonquel Jones Selected for 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 7, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones has been selected to play in the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. The selection is Jones' sixth career All-Star honor and her second since joining the Liberty.

Jones has recorded averages of 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds (7th in the WNBA), 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks across 29.4 minutes per game, and ranks third in total rebounds this season with 180. She has scored in double figures while shooting at least 50 percent from the field in nine consecutive games entering June 7, the longest such streak of her career and tied for the eighth-longest streak in WNBA history. This season, Jones became the first player in WNBA history to record 17 rebounds and four made 3-pointers in a single game and joined Tamika Catchings and Lauren Jackson as the only players in WNBA history to make three 3-pointers and record 12 rebounds in a single first half.

Jones has recorded 10 games with three or more made 3-pointers this season, the most by any center this season, and is one of two players in 2026 shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from deep and 80 percent from the line (min. 50 attempts each). The 6-6 center is tied for the eighth-most double-doubles in 2026 with six, and she recorded three straight games with at least three 3-pointers, 15 points and a block from June 11-17 to tie the longest such streak in WNBA history.

The 22nd annual WNBA All-Star Game will take place Saturday, July 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The game will air on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+. For more information about the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, visit https://www.wnba.com/allstar/2026.







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