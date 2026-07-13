Alanna Smith Injury Update
Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith suffered a right lower leg injury in the first half of Sunday's game against Chicago Sky and will not return to the game.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026
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- Alanna Smith Injury Update - Dallas Wings
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