Alanna Smith Injury Update

Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith suffered a right lower leg injury in the first half of Sunday's game against Chicago Sky and will not return to the game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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