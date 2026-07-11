Wings Stay Hot on the Road, This Time in Montreal

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Montreal, QC - The Dallas Wings scored their fourth straight road win in front of a historic crowd Friday night in Montreal with a 108-95 victory over the Toronto Tempo. A record 20,996 fans filled Bell Centre in what was the first WNBA game ever played in Montreal. The attendance figure bested the previous WNBA regular-season attendance standard of 20,711 set in 2024. Paige Bueckers reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time in her career with a season-high 34 to go along with six rebounds and six assists, leading five Wings in double figures. Dallas improves to 15-8 on the year while matching its longest winning streak of the season at four games. The Wings also have their first four-game road winning streak since the 2022 season. With the loss, Toronto falls to 9-13, including 0-2 against Dallas.

Bueckers shot 13-22 from the field and was a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line; it was her sixth game of the year with at least 20 points and six assists - second most in the WNBA. Jessica Shepard added her 14th double-double of the season with 20 points and a game-high 17 rebounds - her third double-double with at least 20 points and 15 boards. Arike Ogunbowale had her eighth 20-point game of the season with 20 points, three rebounds and tying her season high with seven assists. Azzi Fudd added 13 points, while Alysha Clark scored a season-high 10 points off the bench.

After allowing 33 points in the first quarter and trailing by as many as 13 points, Dallas outscored Toronto in each of the final three quarters, including holding the Tempo to just 10 fourth-quarter points - the fewest the Wings have allowed in the fourth this season. Dallas scored 100+ for the fourth time this year, improving to 4-0 in those games.

The Wings shot .527 from the field - improving to 6-0 on the year when shooting at least 50-percent from the field - along with 44-percent from three (11-25) and 19-21 from the free-throw line. Toronto shot .547 overall, .467 from deep and .786 from the charity stripe. Dallas finished with the advantage in rebounds (32-24), second-chance points (15-8), fast break points (12-9) and bench points (18-3), while Toronto led in points in the paint (36-32). The game featured 12 ties and 14 lead changes, including eight ties and nine lead changes over the final 20 minutes. Marina Mabrey led Toronto with 34 points, but was held to just two points in the decisive fourth quarter.

Up next, the Wings will host the Chicago Sky on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. The game will air nationally on ESPN.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (34) Shepard (17) Ogunbowale (7)

Toronto Mabrey (34) Harrison (8) Conde (9)

First Quarter: Dallas 25, Toronto 33

The starting lineup for the Wings was Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the 10th consecutive game. Shepard scored the Wings' first six points, but Dallas found themselves in a hole as Toronto's Marina Mabrey came out firing, draining four threes and tallying 17 points. The Tempo shot 6-7 from deep overall en route to 33 points - the most Dallas has allowed in a single quarter since Aug. 27, 2025. Bueckers led the Wings with 10 points on 4-5 shooting, while Dallas shot 9-17 (.529) from the field but just 1-3 from three.

Second Quarter: Dallas 27, Toronto 23

The Tempo's lead grew to 13 - 42-29 - 2:20 into the second quarter after opening the frame on a 9-4 spurt. The Dallas defense held Mabrey without a field goal after the explosive first quarter, but Laura Juskaite went 5-6 from the field for 12 points for Toronto. The Wings narrowed the difference down to four twice in the quarter, including at the buzzer when Bueckers made a 16-footer to finish the second 3-3 from the field with six points. Dallas trailed 56-52 at the break.

Third Quarter: Dallas 32, Toronto 29

Dallas took its first lead since the opening three minutes of the game after Ogunbowale scored the first five points of the third quarter. The teams traded blows throughout the third with seven ties and six lead changs. Bueckers scored 11 in the frame to Mabrey's 13, as Toronto clung to a one-point lead after three - 85-84 - as Odyssey Sims drained a three at the buzzer to get the Wings in striking distance.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 24, Toronto 10

The fourth was all Wings, holding Toronto to its lowest-scoring quarter of the season at just 10 points. The Tempo shot 5-14 but were held without a three (0-5), while being outrebounded 9-5 and committing four turnovers. Alysha Clark scored all 10 of her points in the fourth for Dallas - two shy of her career best for points in a quarter. Bueckers and Ogunbowale each scored seven in the fourth to put the exclamation point on the win.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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