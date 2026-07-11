Valkyries Achieve Historic Feat Notching 40th Win in Franchise History against Sun

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Valkyries won their seventh consecutive game and 40th in franchise history, beating the Connecticut Sun 79-64 at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday. Golden State notched its 40th win in just 68 games, becoming the fastest expansion team in WNBA history to achieve that feat. The Valkyries were without All-Star starter Gabby Williams, but Veronica Burton stepped up in her absence, with a game-high 17 points and a game-high six assists. Janelle Salaün led all reserves with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and was a game-high plus-18 in 27 minutes.

BEST DEFENSIVE QUARTER IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

The Valkyries have particularly leaned on their defense lately to grind out wins in low-scoring games in which they've stalled out a bit offensively. This trend continued for the Valkyries on Friday, as they found themselves in an early 14-6 hole and mustered just 30 total points in the first half. However, Golden State limited the Sun to just six points in the second quarter and closed the half on a 10-0 run. Those six points on 5-for-21 shooting are the fewest the Valkyries have allowed in any quarter in franchise history and tie the fewest any team has allowed in a quarter this season. Golden State accomplished this feat without reigning First-Team All-Defensive wing Gabby Williams, sidelined with a back contusion.

BURTON BLOWS GAME OPEN DURING 13-0 RUN

Veronica Burton helped the Valkyries blow the game open in the second half as she capped a 13-0 run with three straight baskets. First, she perfectly executed a 2-for-1, finishing a three-point play going left and then beating the third-quarter buzzer by converting an up-and-under layup from the same spot. Burton began the fourth quarter with a right-corner 3-pointer, which prompted a Sun timeout. The Valkyries led by as many as 22 points in a 15-point win.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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