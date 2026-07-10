Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 89, Seattle Storm 78

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES:

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese; this starting five has a 13-6 record.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Seattle Storm is now 21-27 overall and 14-10 at home

The Atlanta Dream recorded 14 steals on the night.

The Dream forced 23 turnovers that resulted in 28 points.

The Dream shot 23-26 (88.5%) from the free throw line.

Canada, Gray, Howard and Reese all finished in double digit scoring.

Reese recorded her 15th double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Howard recorded a team high 4 steals and 4 three pointers made.

Canada recorded 8 assists, her 19th game this season with 5 or more assists.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Allisha Gray: 22 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Rhyne Howard: 19 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks

Angel Reese: 18 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Jordin Canada: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 1 block

Naz Hillmon: 7 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 10, 2026

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