Sun Fall to Valkyries, 79-64

Published on July 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (5-18) fell 85-75 to the Golden State Valkyries (17-7) on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Diamond Miller led the Sun with 14 points and three rebounds in the contest. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Charlisse Leger-Walker combined for 24 points, tallying 12 points apiece. While Aaliyah Edwards contributed 11 points and two steals.

Connecticut opened the first quarter, recording four unanswered points coming from inside the paint with Nelson-Ododa and Miller at the helm. The Sun jumped out to a 10-4 lead following buckets from Leger-Walker, Edwards, and Nelson-Ododa. Laticia Amihere captured two on the other end for Golden State, but Edwards and Leger-Walker used back-to-back trips at the rim to extend the Connecticut lead 17-9. Tiffany Hayes and Janelle Salaun started to fall into rhythm as they cut the lead to 17-14 after combining for five points down the stretch. Veronica Burton put the Valkyries within two at 17-15 after going 1-for-2 at the charity stripe but sent Miller to the line for two. The Sun led the Valkyries 19-17 at the end of the first.

Nell Angloma got the scoring started for Connecticut in the second frame, finding the bottom of the net from in close. Cecila Zandalasini and Nelson- Ododa traded baskets, each taking it to the basket for two. Salaun found success from 26' putting Golden State within one, 23-22. The Valkyries took their first lead of the night at 24-23 after Kaila Charles drove to the basket for two. Both teams traded empty possessions before Burton tipped in the finger roll adding to the Golden State lead. Down the stretch, Leger- Walker was the only Sun player to score, while Charles and Salaun closed the quarter with consecutive shots. The Valkyries led 30-25 before the half.

Coming out of the half, Burton and Thornton extended the Valkyries lead to 34-25 with consecutive buckets. Miller capitalized on her trip to the foul line to give the Sun an offensive push. Burton used a bank shot on the other end, but Edwards knocked down a three from 26' to put Connecticut within six, 38-32. Edwards and Leger- Walker continued their offensive momentum and closed the scoring gap to four 41-37, before Hayes collected two from inside. Nelson- Ododa converted the and-one opportunity keeping the Valkyries from pulling away. Angloma's defense turned into Leila Lacan's first points of the contest by driving to the rim for two. Golden State captured two at the charity stripe, but Angloma quickly scored on the other end with a quick two. Despite the efforts, Connecticut trailed 54-44 at the end of the third quarter.

After a scoreless three minutes by both teams, Charles and Burton used their range to tally six onto the Valkyries 10-point lead. Leger-Walker answered with a turnaround jumper following a dish by Lacan, getting the Connecticut offense started. With three minutes left in the matchup, the Valkyries went on a 9-0 run to push their lead to 62-47. Lacan and Miller dropped in back-to-back triples giving the Sun a much-needed offensive push, but Burton could not be stopped as she found the rim again from inside the post. Miller and Angloma contributed the final seven points for Connecticut, but it would not be enough as Golden State grabbed the win 79-64.

Game Notes:

Four of the Sun starters logged a double-digit performance.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 64 19 6 19 20 Miller - 14 Nelson-Ododa -8 Lacan- 7

GSV 79 17 13 24 25 Burton -17 Salaun- 7 Burton -6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun will host the Portland Fire on Tuesday, July 14 at 11:00 AM EST.







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