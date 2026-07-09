Connecticut Sun to Face Surging Golden State Valkyries
Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun (5-17) will face the Golden State Valkyries (16-7) on Friday, July 10 inside Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 PM EST. Fans can tune into the nationally broadcast contest on ION.
Connecticut's last contest was an 86-80 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on July 7. Leila Lacan captured 15 points, six rebounds and six assists leading the Sun in the loss. Starters, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Diamond Miller added 14 and 13 points respectively. Off the bench, Nell Angloma also had a double-digit performance, recording 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Valkyries enter Friday's contest following an 83-75 victory against the Toronto Tempo on July 8. Janelle Salaun led Golden State, contributing 26 points and six rebounds coming off of the bench. Kaitlyn Chen and Kayla Thornton combined for 31 points, recording 16 and 15 apiece. Friday's contest will be the fifth matchup between the two squads with Golden State posting a 97-70 win in the most recent outing on May 25.
Friday night is also Throwback Night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Fans are encouraged to break out their windbreakers and retro kicks and join the Connecticut Sun for the most rad night of the year. Throwback Night celebrates the golden era of bold style, iconic music and unforgettable basketball moments. The first fans through the doors will also have the opportunity to receive a Pleather Bucket Hat door giveaway, while supplies last.
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