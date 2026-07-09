ESPN Original Docuseries Life in the W Premieres July 24, Offering an Intimate Look at Three of the WNBA's Biggest Stars

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







ESPN today announced Life In The W, a six-part ESPN Original docuseries produced by UNINTERRUPTED in association with Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, DICK'S Sporting Goods' in-house content and production studio, that provides authentic access to three of the WNBA's most accomplished and influential players during a groundbreaking year. Premiering Friday, July 24, on the 30th anniversary of the league's All-Star weekend on ESPN2, along with all episodes available on the ESPN App for ESPN Select plan subscribers. The series, executive-produced by showrunner Trishtan Williams, follows A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, and DeWanna Bonner of the Phoenix Mercury as they navigate pivotal moments in their professional and personal lives amid the continued rise of women's sports.

Through exclusive behind-the-scenes access, Life In The W captures the realities of life at the highest level of women's basketball, offering viewers a front-row seat to the sacrifices, pressures, leadership responsibilities and defining moments that come with being among the game's elite athletes.

Across six episodes, audiences will experience the intensity of the WNBA season from multiple perspectives: a reigning superstar continuing to elevate the game, a leader helping shape the future of the league, and a veteran icon balancing championship aspirations with a legacy already cemented among the sport's all-time greats.

"Women's basketball is thriving thanks to great players with great stories, and Life in the W showcases three incredible players with uniquely compelling journeys," said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Originals. "We have three of the game's best in A'ja, Napheesa, and DeWanna, and viewers will love getting to know these women as they strive for excellence at the highest level. "A lot of people see what we do on the court, but this is a chance to show everything that comes with it: the work, the sacrifice, the joy, and the sisterhood," said A'ja Wilson. "I'm so proud to be part of this project and allow viewers to connect with who we are beyond basketball."

"The growth of women's basketball has been incredible to see, and it's important that fans get to know the people helping drive that momentum," said Napheesa Collier. "This series gives viewers a chance to connect with our stories in a real way, and I hope it inspires the next generation of players and fans."

"Basketball has been such a big part of my life, but it's only one part of who I am," said DeWanna Bonner. "This series shows the moments that matter most to me off the court too, especially the time I spend with my family. I'm grateful to share that side of my journey and give fans a look at what keeps me grounded throughout a long season."

Life In The W, an Uninterrupted Production from executive producers LeBron James, Jamal Henderson, Ben Turner, and Matt Rissmiller, alongside co-executive producer Eliza Johnston, arrives during a transformative period for women's sports, as record-breaking attendance, viewership, and cultural relevance continue to reshape the landscape. "UNINTERRUPTED is committed to showcasing unparalleled, intimate access to the lives of athletes, and we are excited to have like-minded partners in Cookie Jar & a Dream, the WNBA, and ESPN for this groundbreaking series, "said Ben Turner, co-founder and partner at Fulwell Entertainment. For Cookie Jar and A Dream Studios, Rebecca Covington, Mark Rooks, and Frank Igrec served as executive producers.

"True sports storytelling is about the human spirit behind the athlete," said Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Sponsorship & Entertainment at DICK'S Sporting Good. "At Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, our mission is to elevate those voices, and collaborating with ESPN and UNINTERRUPTED on 'Life in the W' gives us a powerful opportunity to honor the women shaping the future of sports. DICK'S Sporting Goods remains deeply committed to investing in the WNBA and the athletes who are elevating it every day. By spotlighting the unique journeys of A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, and DeWanna Bonner, this series captures the profound commitment and excellence defining not only these three leaders, but the entire community driving the game forward."

For nearly three decades, ESPN has been a driving force in the growth and visibility of women's basketball. ESPN has partnered with the WNBA since the league's inception in 1997, showcasing the league's biggest games, stars, and milestones while helping bring women's basketball to fans across the country.

Over the past year, ESPN has further expanded its investment in women's sports through the launch of dedicated programming initiatives, including Women's Sports Sundays, Vibe Check, and Women's Sports Now, creating new platforms to celebrate athletes, tell stories, and provide year-round coverage across sports. Through live events, original content, studio programming, and documentary storytelling, ESPN continues to elevate the voices, achievements, and cultural impact of women athletes.

Life In The W builds on that commitment, offering viewers an intimate look at three players whose influence extends far beyond the court and whose stories reflect the evolution and momentum of women's basketball today.

Life in the W programming schedule

Date Time (ET) Episodes Where to Watch

Fri, July 24 All episodes available on the ESPN App ESPN App*

Fri, July 24 10 p.m. Episodes 1 & 2 ESPN2

Sat, July 25 5 p.m. Episodes 1-4 ESPN2

Sun, July 26 5 p.m. Episodes 1-6 ESPN2

*Available exclusively to fans with an ESPN Select plan subscription







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

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