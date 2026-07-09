Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve Named 2026 WNBA All-Star Coach

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The WNBA today announced that Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve has been named a coach for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Reeve clinched the honor following the Lynx's 86-80 win over Connecticut on July 8, moving Minnesota to a league-best 16-6 record on the season.

This marks the fifth time in Reeve's career she has been named an All-Star Head Coach (2013, 2014, 2017, 2025), and she remains the only coach in franchise history to be named a head coach of the All-Star Game. Reeve led Team Collier against Team Clark in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

In her 17th season as head coach and third as president of basketball operations for the Lynx, Reeve has compiled 380 regular season wins, the most wins in league history. Since taking over in 2010, Reeve's .659 winning percentage makes her one of just three coaches to win more than 60 percent of their games (Van Chancellor, .655; Becky Hammon, .695; min. 100 wins).

Hired ahead of the 2010 season, Reeve was named the 2024 WNBA Coach of the Year and the 2024 Basketball Executive of the Year, marking her fourth Coach of the Year honor (2011, 2016, 2020, 2024) and second Basketball Executive of the Year honor (2019, 2024).

Reeve has led the Lynx to 52 career playoff victories, the most in the WNBA, and holds the highest postseason winning percentage in league history at .626 (52-31). She is the only head coach to guide a single franchise to the WNBA Playoffs in 11 consecutive seasons, representing the second-longest streak in league history (Indiana, 2005-2016).

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is slated to be played on July 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT at United Center in Chicago.







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