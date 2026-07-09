Phoenix Mercury Make Move with Suárez, Sign Carter

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have released forward Marta Suárez from her developmental contract. In corresponding moves, the team has signed Suárez to a 7-day contract and signed guard Sha Carter to a developmental contract.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 9, 2026

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