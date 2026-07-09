Phoenix Mercury Make Move with Suárez, Sign Carter
WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Make Move with Suárez, Sign Carter

Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release


PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have released forward Marta Suárez from her developmental contract. In corresponding moves, the team has signed Suárez to a 7-day contract and signed guard Sha Carter to a developmental contract.

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