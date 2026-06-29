Natasha Mack Injury Update
WNBA Phoenix Mercury

Natasha Mack Injury Update

Published on June 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release


Phoenix Mercury center Natasha Mack will be out after sustaining a bone bruise in her left foot. She will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks.

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