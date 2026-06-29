Natasha Mack Injury Update

Published on June 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







Phoenix Mercury center Natasha Mack will be out after sustaining a bone bruise in her left foot. She will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 29, 2026

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