Natasha Mack Injury Update
Published on June 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
Phoenix Mercury center Natasha Mack will be out after sustaining a bone bruise in her left foot. She will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 29, 2026
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