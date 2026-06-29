Toronto Tempo Sign Ornella Bankole to Developmental Contract

Published on June 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed 5'11" wing Ornella Bankole to a developmental contract.

Bankole joins the Tempo following a successful 2025-26 season with Casademont Zaragoza in Spain. She helped lead the club to the Spanish League regular season title, a trip to the Spanish League Finals, and a EuroLeague semifinal appearance.

A native of Auxerre, France, Bankole appeared in 52 games across Spanish League and EuroLeague competition, averaging 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.4 minutes per game. During Zaragoza's playoff run, she averaged 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists over six postseason games, including a season-high 21-point performance.

Bankole also brings international experience, having represented France at the senior national team level. She was part of the French squad that captured a silver medal at EuroBasket Women 2019.

Under the WNBA's developmental player designation, teams may carry up to two developmental players in addition to their 12-player active roster. Each developmental player is eligible to participate in a limited number of regular-season games (12) and are not eligible for postseason play. Teams are limited to 24 total developmental player game activations during the season; the Tempo have 15 remaining in 2026.







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