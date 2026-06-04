Phoenix Mercury Sign Guard Kiana Williams to Developmental Contract
Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Kiana Williams to a developmental contract. In a corresponding move, the team has released guard Shay Ciezki from her developmental contract.
Williams returns to the Mercury after appearing in eight games earlier this season, averaging career highs in points (4.8), three-pointers made (1.1) and minutes (13.1) per game. Williams, a four-year WNBA veteran, appeared in 11 games with the Mercury in 2025.
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