Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.3.26

Published on June 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







The Storm's backcourt powered the first quarter, as Seattle drained three three-pointers to account for 60% of their points. Seattle ended the second quarter on a 10-2 run to go into halftime down by just three after trailing by as many as 13. Seattle closed the third quarter shooting 52.6% from the field, with Natisha Hiedeman accounting for 10 of the team's 22 points in the frame. Rookie Awa Fam finished with 10 points in the second half, and she and Hiedeman accounted for 57% of the scoring production in the final 20 minutes (20-of-35 points). The Storm tied it up twice in the fourth quarter, but the Mercury held on to take the 72-68 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

The Storm held the Mercury to just 13.6% shooting from beyond the arc, the team's lowest three-point percentage in a game this season.

Seattle's 10 steals match a season-high for takeaways in a game.

The Storm tallied 11 fast break points, the second-highest scoring total so far this season.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Awa Fam set new career highs for points (18), field goal makes (9), assists (2) and blocks (2). She also tallied six rebounds.

Natisha Hiedeman finished in double figures for the third straight game, recording 15 points as well as four assists and two steals.

Flau'jae Johnson added nine points and four rebounds. Her five assists tied her career high.

MERCURY HIGHLIGHTS

Natasha Mack and Kahleah Copper recorded 16 points each. Mack also grabbed 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Storm heads to Minnesota for a matchup against the Lynx on Saturday, June 6. Tipoff is at 10 a.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 4, 2026

Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.3.26 - Seattle Storm

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