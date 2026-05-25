Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 5.24.26

Published on May 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







STORY OF THE GAME: Seattle started hot and shot 40% (4-for-10) from beyond the arc and sunk every free throw, going 8-for-8 in the opening frame. Natisha Hiedeman powered the second quarter as she recorded eight points on 100% (3-for-3) shooting from the field, including 100% (2-for-2) from the three-point line in just six minutes of playing time. The Storm took a 12-point lead to enter halftime up 49-37. Seattle finished the third quarter with 12 made free throws on 12 attempts, marking the first time the team has gone 12-for-12 from the charity stripe in a single quarter this season. The Storm made 20 free throws in the second half, also a season high, and 14 of their 21 fourth quarter points were scored by reserves as Seattle took the 97-85 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

The Storm recorded a season-high 97 total points. The last time Seattle scored more than 97 was in August 2025.

Seattle shot 32-for-34 from the free throw line for 94.1%, setting a season high for free throws made. Multiple players went 100% from the line, including Stefanie Dolson (8-for-8, a season high), Flau'jae Johnson (7-for-7), Natisha Hiedeman (6-for-6), Zia Cooke (2-for-2) and Awa Fam (2-for-2).

The Storm's 13 made three-pointers marks a season-high and the team finished shooting 46.4% from downtown.

Seattle held Washington to just 13 points in the second quarter, marking the Mystic's lowest scoring second frame in a game this season.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Natisha Hiedeman tied her career high for points with 24. She shot 7-for-12 from the field, including 4-for-6 from three, and dished out five assists.

Flau'jae Johnson tied her career high with 17 points and recorded a game-high six rebounds. She added one steal and one block.

Stefanie Dolson contributed 16 points (tied season high) on 100% shooting from the field, beyond the arc and the free-throw line. She tallied the highest +/- on the team at +16 and swatted a team-high two shots.

Zia Cooke finished in double figures for the fifth time this season with 10 points on 50% shooting from downtown and added two assists.

Awa Fam made her WNBA debut as she generated 10 points, shooting 4-for-7 from the field, and brought down two rebounds.

MYSTICS HIGHLIGHTS

Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 16 points. Kiki Iriafen, Georgia Amoore and Angela Dugalic each added 13 points.

UP NEXT: Seattle takes on Washington for the second time this week on Wednesday, May 27 at 7 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast locally on the CW Seattle and available to stream on Prime for users in Washington state.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2026

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