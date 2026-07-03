Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 7.2.26

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH PTS HIGH REB HIGH AST

SEATTLE 20 16 22 9 67 Fam, Hiedeman (13) Fam, Malonga (6) J. Melbourne (5)

PHOENIX 31 24 18 17 90 K. Copper (30) A. Thomas (13) A. Thomas (9)

STORY OF THE GAME: The Storm shot 50% (8-for-16) from the field in the first quarter, powered by Natisha Hiedeman, who recorded nine points in her nine minutes of play. Seattle notched half of their second-quarter points in the paint, recording eight, and finished the first half with 11 assists on 14 made baskets. The Storm used a 23-7 run spanning the end of the third and beginning of the fourth quarters to cut a 26-point deficit to just 10 with seven minutes remaining. The Mercury held off the Storm's rally for a 90-67 victory.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

Seattle blocked six shots, marking the seventh time this season the Storm has recorded 6+ blocks in a game.

The Storm tallied 13 turnovers, the team's fifth-lowest total turnovers in a game this season.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Awa Fam tallied 13 points, shooting 6-for-8 from the field, and tied for a team-high six rebounds. She also added three assists and a team-high two blocks.

Natisha Hiedeman scored in double figures for the 13th consecutive game, finishing with 13 points on 6-for-11 shooting.

Jade Melbourne finished in double figures for the third straight game, recording 11 points and a team-high five assists.

Ezi Magbegor eclipsed 2,000 career points in her return from injury, finishing with eight points on 3-for-4 shooting and three assists.

MERCURY HIGHLIGHTS

- Kahleah Copper finished with 30 points and Valériane Ayayi added 18.

UP NEXT: The Storm takes on the Portland Fire for the first time at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, July 4. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. PT and will be broadcast locally on KOMO and the CW Seattle. The game will also be available to stream on Prime for users in Washington state.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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