Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The WNBA today announced that Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve has been named WNBA Coach of the Month for June. The monthly honor is her first of the season and the fourth of her career, having received it most recently in July 2025.

During June, the four-time WNBA Coach of the Year guided the Lynx to a 9-2 record, including five 15+ point victories. Minnesota went 5-1 on the road in June, becoming the first Lynx team since 2017 to start the season 9-1 while visiting opponents. Reeve capped off the month by leading the Lynx to an 85-77 win over Dallas on June 28, capturing her 379th regular season win and tying Mike Thibault for the most regular season wins in league history.

Under Reeve, the Lynx have two players in the top 15 in points per game (Natasha Howard, Olivia Miles), two in the top 20 in rebounds per game (Nia Coffey, Howard), two in the top 20 in assists per game (Miles, Courtney Williams), and three in the top 20 in steals per game (Howard, Kayla McBride, Miles). Minnesota currently leads the WNBA in net rating (13.4), defensive rating (97.4), opponent field goal percentage (39.4%), rebounds (36.5 rpg), and three-point percentage (39.4%), and ranks second in points (92.0 ppg), field goal percentage (48.8%), and steals (9.5 spg).

The Lynx will travel to New York for a game against the Liberty on Friday, July 3, at 6:30 p.m. CT. Watch the game on ION.







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