Lynx Guard Olivia Miles Named WNBA Rookie of the Month

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The WNBA today announced Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles has been named the Kia WNBA Rookie of the Month for June. Miles becomes the third rookie in franchise history to earn rookie of the month honors twice (Crystal Dangerfield, 2x; Maya Moore, 2x).

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft leads all rookies in scoring (18.7 ppg), assists (5.7 apg) and efficiency (22.8) and ranks sixth in efficiency and eighth in assists in the WNBA. Miles set career highs in points (31), assists (9) and minutes (35) during the month of June, leading the Lynx to a 9-2 record and propelling Minnesota to the top spot in the WNBA standings. The guard scored 20+ points in seven of her 11 games in June, the most by any rookie during the month. Miles ranks ninth in the WNBA for most 20-point games this season and is tied for third in Lynx history for 20-point games by a rookie (Dangerfield and Tonya Edwards).

Throughout 11 games in June, the guard had multiple career-performances, highlighted by a career-high 31 points at Los Angeles on 12-of-15 (80.0%) shooting from the floor, becoming only the third rookie in WNBA history to post a 30+-point game on 80%+ shooting from the field (Paige Bueckers, Aug. 20, 2025 & Ruthie Bolton, Aug. 12, 1997). To conclude the month, Miles recorded a 21-point, eight-assist game on June 21 against Dallas, becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 350+ points and 100+ assists.

Highlights from Miles' month include:

June 4 vs. Golden State Valkyries: Filled the stat sheet with 28 points, shooting 8-of-11 (72.7%) from the three-point line, while also adding seven assists, four rebounds and three blocks. Miles' eight made three-pointers are the most by a rookie in WNBA history, and she joined Kayla McBride as the only two Lynx players in franchise history to record eight made three-pointers in a game.

June 9 vs. Dallas Wings: Posted 24 points on 7-of-10 (70.0%) shooting from the floor, along with seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and a block. Miles recorded the first 5+ assist/5+ rebound/20+ point game of her career and only the third such performance by a Lynx rookie in franchise history (Napheesa Collier, Aug. 6, 2019 & Betty Lennox, Aug. 6, 2000).

June 13 vs. Las Vegas Aces: Totaled 29 points on 3-of-6 (50.0%) shooting from deep, as well as four rebounds and an assist. With her performance, Miles achieved her seventh consecutive game with 15+ points and tied the Lynx rookie franchise record for the longest such streak with Betty Lennox (July 29, 2000 - Aug. 9, 2000).

June 17 vs. Los Angeles Sparks: Recorded a career-high 31 points on 12-of-15 (80.0%) shooting from the field, along with four rebounds and four assists, becoming the first rookie in franchise history to record a 4+ assist/30+ point game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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