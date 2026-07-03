Clark Continues to Re-Write Record Books, Earns Another Accolade

Published on July 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







A day after being named an All-Star starter for the third time in as many seasons, Caitlin Clark added another accolade on Friday, when the WNBA announced that Clark was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June.

It is the second time that Clark has earned Player of the Month honors. She previously was named both Eastern Conference Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month in August 2024. Clark is one of only two players in franchise history to be named Player of the Month. Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings was a three-time Player of the Month (the WNBA started awarding Player of the Month for the 2010 season).

Clark averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.0 assists over 10 games in June, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3-point range. She ranked fourth in the WNBA in scoring in June and second in assists.

With Clark running the point, the Fever went 7-4 in June and boasted the league's best offense over that stretch. Indiana averaged a league-leading 95.5 points per game in the month on 48.9 percent shooting.

Clark had two double-doubles in June and flirted with a triple-double on several occasions. She had 32 points and 10 assists in an overtime win over Chicago on June 11, making history alongside All-Star center Aliyah Boston as the first pair of WNBA teammates to both record a 30-point double-double in the same game. Clark had 21 points and a season-high 14 assists in a win over Toronto five nights later.

Throughout the month, Clark was consistently excellent. From June 11-22, she set a new WNBA record by recording at least 20 points and five assists in six consecutive games. It was the third time in her career that Clark has reached those marks in at least five consecutive games. All other WNBA players combined have only accomplished the same feat a total of three times.

Clark's streak likely would have gone on even longer if not for a back injury that forced her to leave in the third quarter of a June 24 game against Phoenix (Clark already had 19 points and eight assists before exiting).

It seems like every week, Clark is re-writing the record books. There are more records on the horizon. She needs just nine assists to reach 600 career assists and five 3-pointers to reach 200 career 3-pointers made. Clark will almost assuredly reach both of those milestones in fewer games than any player in WNBA history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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