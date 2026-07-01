Indiana Fever Add Gary Kloppenburg in Interim Role

Published on July 1, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever will welcome back Gary Kloppenburg as an interim team advisor, re-joining the organization for additional support as current assistant Karima Christmas-Kelly prepares for the birth of her second child. Christmas-Kelly will remain with the team for the coming weeks before beginning her maternity leave. Additionally, when Christmas-Kelly's leave begins, current Advance Scout and Video Coordinator Tully Bevilaqua will see her role elevated to interim assistant coach to support Head Coach Stephanie White and the team.

Kloppenburg, who has served as a scout for the Fever over the last two seasons, had two earlier stints as an assistant with the Fever from 2008-11 and 2015-16 with the latter as a member of White's staff.

Kloppenburg holds over four decades of coaching experience, including extensive time in the WNBA having previously served as the head coach of the Tulsa Shock (2012-13) and interim head coach of the Seattle Storm (2020). In addition to his time with the Fever, Kloppenburg has also been an assistant for the Storm, Phoenix Mercury, Los Angeles Sparks and the NBA's Charlotte Bobcats.

An Olympic silver medalist with Australia, Bevilaqua turned to the sideline after completing her playing career, previously serving as the head coach for New Zealand side Mainland Pouakai and as an assistant for the Phoenix Mercury. She returned to Indiana in 2017, then hired as a player development coach.

The Fever return to action on Sunday, July 5, when they kick off a four-game road trip at T-Mobile Arena, facing the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with the game aired nationally on ESPN.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 1, 2026

Indiana Fever Add Gary Kloppenburg in Interim Role - Indiana Fever

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